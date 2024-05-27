Green Bay Packers star QB Jordan Love shared his thoughts on his team's decision to move on from Aaron Jones and replace him with another stellar running back in Josh Jacobs.

The Green Bay Packers will have a different look next season. Aaron Jones will no longer be wreaking havoc out of the backfield, and he’s now set to suit up for a divisional rival.

The National Football League is a ruthless business, and as such, sometimes the players get the short end of the stick. That seemed to be the case for the star running back this offseason.

The Packers essentially replaced him with Josh Jacobs. And while everybody on the team loves what he can bring to the table, Jordan Love will still miss his former teammate.

Jordan Love Opens Up On Losing Aaron Jones

“Yeah, it was very tough (losing Jones),” Love said. “Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I’ve been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can’t control. Obviously, getting Josh here has been awesome. Excited to see him on the field. He’s an awesome player. He’s been an awesome teammate so far. It’s been good getting to know him, and I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Aaron Jones, former running back of the Green Bay Packers

The Packers will now have one of the best and most underrated running backs in the game. Jacobs is an every-down kind of back who can make an impact regardless of the situation.

Jones, on the other hand, will look to get his revenge with the Minnesota Vikings. And while injuries have slowed him down over the past couple of years, he’s still one of the best backs in the game.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs vs. his former team twice a year, all while the Packers look to get back to the playoffs after a strong and impressive ending to last season.