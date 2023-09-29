The Jordan Love era got off to a nice start. The Green Bay Packers looked better than expected in the wins, but they still need to make some tweaks to continue being a contender in the NFC.

Not many young NFL quarterbacks figure things out quickly, and Love had to wait for his turn for quite a while. He’s looked poised to break out, but he couldn’t do much in the first half of Thursday night’s matchup.

When asked about the reasons behind the loss to the Detroit Lions, the former first-round pick admitted that the team started off slowly, which is something they cannot afford anymore.

Jordan Love Says Packers Need To Start Better

“We’ve got to find out what that is,” Love said after the game. “And I think everybody just has to play better at the start of the game, me included. I’ve got to be able to come out and start fast and put points up so we’re not playing from behind and making it harder on the defense.”

That could be a worrisome trend for Matt LaFleur’s team. It happened as well in last week’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints, although they still hung on and got the win.

There are no easy games in the National Football League, and if you’re not ready, your rival is going to make you pay for it. The final score makes it seem like the game was closer than it actually was, and they’ll need to do much better in Week 5.