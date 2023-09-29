The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 NFL season with some big question marks over their heads. Not having Aaron Rodgers behind center made some people think they weren’t going to be contenders.

The Jordan Love era got off to a solid start, but he looked way over his head in the first half of Thursday night’s divisional matchup, as did the rest of the team on both sides of the field.

The Detroit Lions jumped to a 27-3 halftime lead and never looked back, dominating the flow of the game and the line of scrimmage. But perhaps the biggest loss for the Packers came after the actual game.

Matt LaFleur Gives Classless Response After Loss To Lions

When asked about the reasons why the Packers couldn’t get the job done, an obviously frustrated Matt LaFleur admitted to being clueless about it and went at the beat writer who asked him about that.

“We sucked.We got our ass kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t have happened. That’s a BS question,” LaFleur said. “They whooped us. They manhandled us. Again, if I knew the answer to that, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Dealing with that kind of question is just a part of his job, and perhaps admitting that you don’t have the slightest idea of why your team got beat so badly isn’t exactly the wisest idea. He should’ve known better.