Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers went to Arlington and took the Dallas Cowboys‘ money. Despite being seven-point underdogs, they never trailed in a game that was way more lopsided than one could tell by the final score.

Matt LaFleur’s team played with the confidence of a team that doesn’t have anything to lose. However, they weren’t even shocked by the outcome, as they always knew they could take down the No. 2 seed. Now, they’ll try to keep this fairy tale going for another week.

However, they’re facing a much more complicated scenario. Traveling to the Bay area to take down the San Francisco 49ers fresh off a BYE week isn’t an ideal scenario.

Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, And Christian Watson Are Banged Up

On top of that, there continues to be serious concerns about some of the Packers’ best players. RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, CB Jaire Alexander, and WR Christian Watson continue to be limited in practice. The full list of limited players goes as follows, according to ProFootballTalk:

“Running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck), defensive tackle Kingsley Enagbare (knee), offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (knee, ankle), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (neck) and linebacker Preston Smith (ankle) were estimated as non-participants,” read the report. “Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder, ankle), defensive end Kenny Clark (back), linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee, finger), cornerback Keisean Nixon (toe), safety Jonathan Owens (knee), receiver Jayden Reed (chest), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder, calf) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were listed as limited.”

The Packers have already overachieved, and that confidence is always scary in an underdog. But not having some of their best players available ahead of the most crucial of the season and against arguably the strongest juggernaut in the league could make this game get out of hand faster than expected.