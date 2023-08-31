Even with a star-studded roster headlined by Josh Allen, the Super Bowl continued to be elusive for the Buffalo Bills in the last few years. But the team hopes to change the narrative in the 2023 NFL season.

The Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals made noise in the organization, which went through many internal changes in the offseason. Now, the pressure will be even bigger.

This league doesn’t give you many opportunities, which is why many believe this could be the final chance for the Bills to succeed with this squad. In fact, others believe that train has left the station. But Allen made something clear to the Bills’ doubters.

Josh Allen still believes in Bills’ Super Bowl chances

“One thing I do know is it’s hard to win in this league, it’s hard to win consistently in this league,” Allen told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, via CBS Sports. “But the type of men that we have in this facility, in this locker room, it’s a special group. So I don’t really hear all that outside noise. I know the type of guys that we have, the energy and the juice that we can bring and how special this team can be.

“It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday. It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we’re just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time.”

How many times have the Bills made the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills made the Super Bowl on four occasions, losing in consecutive years from 1991 to 1994.

How many NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills are among 12 teams who have yet to win a Super Bowl.

The other ringless teams in the league are: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans.