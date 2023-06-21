The AFC East will have a newcomer for the 2023 NFL campaign. Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets this offseason, so Josh Allen will have to face him twice this year. Now, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has opened up on this matter, sending a message to the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Josh Allen has been a game-changer for the Bills. Selected as the 7th-overall pick in 2018, the quarterback has truly demonstrated his worth since then. Buffalo has high expectations for him to achieve success soon and bring home the Vince Lombardi trophy that has eluded them.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he will experience a new challenge in his career this year. After spending almost 20 years with the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback requested the team to be traded, and the New York Jets did everything to sign the future Hall of Famer to lead their offense.

Josh Allen anticipates a tough task facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023

The AFC East is poised to become more interesting this year with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. The Super Bowl XLV champion is anticipated to contribute to the success of the New York Jets, and some of his teammates believe he is the ‘missing piece’ needed for the team to finally contend.

Unfortunately for the rest of the teams, Rodgers’ arrival only means one thing: more competition. Bills, Patriots and Dolphins will have to face the former Packers player twice this year, and Josh Allen is aware of the tough challenge that this means.

“There’s a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC right now,” Allen told The Ringer’s Kevin Clark. “These games are going to be dogfights, and it’s not about how you win them, it’s about if you win them. That’s all we’re trying to do, we’re trying to score one more point than our opponent.

“As a quarterback, I am not really looking at who’s on the other side of that football. I don’t play them. I play their defense and their defensive coordinator. But there (are) certain things that will influence play calling and decision making based on who is over there. We don’t want to give the ball back to them. We don’t want to give them short fields.”

Allen, 27, is a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers. The Bills quarterback revealed that he has a great relationship with the future Hall of Famer. However, he knows that their friendship will take a brief pause once they face each other on the field.

“I’ve gotten to know Aaron a little bit over the years, and I would consider us very close,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say we text on the regular. I don’t really call him, I FaceTime him. He usually answers, which is a big plus. I know he doesn’t answer a lot of people.

“I’ve just been such a fan of his since I was a little kid. Having his jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football all time. Going up against him twice a year, it’s going to be a battle.”