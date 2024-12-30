Josh Allen sets historic NFL record, cementing his dominance as Bills’ quarterback

Josh Allen has been excelling as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback since 2018, but recently, he set a historic NFL record, thanks to his remarkable performance over the past five seasons with the franchise.

According to stats, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to record five consecutive seasons with 40 or more total touchdowns (passing or rushing). His ability to score with both his arm and legs has been a defining factor in his career.

The best season for Allen in terms of combined (rushing and passing) touchdowns came in 2020, when he reached a total of 45. Meanwhile, in 2023, he recorded his career-high with 15 rushing touchdowns, a new personal best in that specific category. In 2024, he once again surpassed ten rushing touchdowns, finishing with 12 after 17 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Buffalo Bills‘ 13-3 record is one of the strongest in the AFC and was enough to clinch the AFC East Division. However, they unfortunately won’t secure the top seed in the conference, as the Kansas City Chiefs hold a 15-1 record, giving them the first-round bye in the playoffs.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen for MVP

Another tough battle Josh Allen is facing is for the MVP award, which he will likely be competing for against Lamar Jackson, who is having an incredible regular season and is a strong contender. In this heated comparison, former quarterbacks like Tony Romo have weighed in on who has the edge for the award.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

James Cook and Mack Hollins: Allen’s Key Allies

James Cook, the Bills’ top running back, has been instrumental in Allen’s success, with 15 touchdowns this season. His contribution has been crucial in helping Allen lead the franchise as far as possible in 2024. Meanwhile, Mack Hollins, the team’s top receiver, has benefited from Allen’s play, catching five touchdown passes.