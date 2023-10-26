Josh Allen has managed to match a significant record previously held by Steve Young, showcasing his evolution as a quarterback in the league. His initial season in the league after being drafted with the seventh overall selection proved to be a challenging one. Nevertheless, the arrival of Sean McDermott as Buffalo‘s head coach marked a turning point in his career.

While Allen’s playing style was initially a bit erratic, he has progressively transformed his potential into outstanding performances. Today, he stands out as arguably the best dual-threat quarterback. His powerful arm allows him to effortlessly launch the ball across the field, consistently finding his intended targets.

What truly sets him apart, however, is his remarkable ability to run with the football. Despite playing one of the most crucial positions on the field, Allen possesses the physicality to bulldoze through defenders as if he were a running back. His recent performance against the Buccaneers on exemplifies why he is now tied with Young in a significant statistical category.

Allen Ties Steve Young with Rushing Touchdown

Allen’s fearless approach to risking his body has sparked much debate. Early in his career, he didn’t seem to calculate risks, resulting in taking some hard hits. Yet, this approach also led to numerous rushing touchdowns, making him a constant big-play threat.

Entering the game, Allen had already scored 42 career rushing touchdowns, placing him third all-time among quarterbacks. However, in the first half of the Thursday Night game, he secured his 43rd rushing touchdown, thus equaling Young’s record.

While Young holds an undisputed advantage in terms of team accolades, he is no longer the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback like he was when he retired, as Cam Newton has surpassed him.

Currently, the active quarterback who might challenge both is Jalen Hurts, with 32 rushing touchdowns. Hurts has the potential to catch up not only because he’s just 25 years old but also due to playing on a contending team built for long-term success.

Another quarterback to keep an eye on is Lamar Jackson, widely regarded as the best runner at his position. Albeit he possesses an extraordinary ability to elude tacklers, he has somewhat slowed down in terms of rushing touchdowns, with 29 to his name.

In summary, tying Young’s rushing touchdown record is a testament to his growth as a versatile quarterback in the league. This marked a significant milestone for Allen in his career, but he needs to continue improving to achieve team victories in the near future.

How Many Rushing Touchdowns Has Cam Newton Scored?

Newton has scored 75 rushing touchdowns.