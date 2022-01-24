Josh Allen and Travis Kelce had a lot to say about their instant classic AFC Divisional Round game. Check out the two superstars' reactions to one of the greatest games of all time.

Forget the Super Bowl. The NFL should give us a best-of-seven series between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills like the World Series or the NBA Finals. That's how every fan should feel waking up today after last night's epic clash.

Bills and Chiefs went back and forth. They refused to go down without a fight, and all the late-game lead changes had us all on the edge of our seats, making the Rams' crazy win over the Bucs look like it had happened three weeks earlier.

Unfortunately, this game isn't always fair. The Bills thought they had the game in the bag but left 13 seconds on the clock, which is more than if your name is Patrick Mahomes. KC won the coin toss and Pat put together another great drive to seal the game in overtime.

Josh Allen Doesn't Blame OT Rules For The Loss

The worldwide reaction to the Chiefs' walk-off win was the same: Overtime rules need to change. Both teams should get the ball at least once. Josh Allen deserved another chance. The Bills QB, however, won't blame the rules for the loss:

“The rules are what they are, and I can’t complain about that because if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating, too,” Allen said after the game. “So, it is what it is at this point. We didn’t make enough plays tonight. They did one more play than we did."

Travis Kelce Says He'll Remember The Game Forever

On the other side of the fence, Travis Kelce was as loud and ecstatic as he usually is. The All-Pro tight end had the final grab of the day with a beautiful TD reception to call game. Following the win, he got emotional and opened up on how much it meant for him:

“How much work we put in together and how much fun we have doing that, and then to go and put our entire goals, dreams and aspirations out there, just bleed for every person on this team and every person in that stadium wearing red, that was a fun experience,” Kelce told The Athletic. “I’ll remember the catch and then seeing Tyreek standing over me and calling, ‘Game!’ And then seeing Pat running over to me, I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

It's just a huge shame to see either of these teams and young superstars go home. But it's just the way it is. Hopefully, the league will address this rule change once and for all. We've had enough of it already.