The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football as part of Week 5 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a crucial matchup within the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will be played on Monday, October 10 in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. You can enjoy the game in fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Kansas City Chiefs sent a strong message to the NFL after an impressive 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers in Tampa. Now, Andy Reid’s team has a 3-1 record and looks like the Super Bowl contender everyone was expecting. Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2022 with 1106 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Also, the Chiefs have won the last three meetings with the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels finally got his first win as head coach of the Raiders by beating the Broncos (32-23). Las Vegas started the season with three consecutive losses (Chargers, Cardinals, Titans) and have not lived to the expectations after signing superstars such as receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones. The good news for the Raiders is that running back Josh Jacobs had the best performance of his career with 144 yards and two touchdowns last week against Denver.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (Tuesday)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Tuesday)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Tuesday)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Tuesday)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo, Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN, NFL Game Pass.

China: Tencent, NFL Game Pass.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast).

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Chiefs are favorites by 7 points in the spread. The moneyline is -350 for Kansas City and +275 for the Raiders. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs -350 Totals (Over/Under) 51.5 points Las Vegas Raiders +275

*Odds via BetMGM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Monday Night Football game of Week 5 between the Chiefs and the Raiders is not available on NFL RedZone, you can be ready to check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, you can enjoy the game from Kansas in fuboTV (Free Trial).