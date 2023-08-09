After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck retired, the Indianapolis Colts haven’t been the same team in the NFL. Last season, the Matt Ryan’s experiment failed and, as a consequence, Frank Reich was fired as head coach even after developing a solid defense.

Jeff Saturday arrived as interim coach, but nothing really changed. Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, will be the new man in charge. They believe Anthony Richardson is their future franchise quarterback.

However, one of their best players has sparked a huge scandal. Jonathan Taylor has confirmed the Indianapolis Colts he wants to be traded. It is another chapter in the latest controversy of running backs and team owners. The problem is things just got worse for the star.

Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts’ training camp

Jonathan Taylor has asked the Indianapolis Colts for a trade. The running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, as it has happened with many players at the position, wants to be paid.

Nevertheless, Jim Irsay, the team’s owner, already warned Taylor that trade is never going to happen. Then, a report leaked pointing out the running back arrived to training camp with a back injury suffered offsite. That could send him to the non-football injury list with no salary in 2023.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, ESPN announced Jonathan Taylor has left the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp to treat an ankle injury. These were the words of head coach Shane Steichen. “He was absent as part of his rehab process. If you don’t see him out here, it’s part of his rehab.”

That ankle injury has nothing to do with the supposed back injury suffered in Arizona. The situation is very complicated. Taylor doesn’t want to play for the team, but, at least for now, he won’t be traded. In 2024, the running back will become a free agent.

The big topic in the NFL is if the Colts will give him a new contract, trade him to get something in return or just let him walk away next year. Taylor’s performance on the field will be crucial for leverage or getting a massive contract elsewhere. This new injury could be a major setback for him in his fight for the money.