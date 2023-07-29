The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the best teams in the AFC during the last years. That’s why, just a few weeks before the start of a new season, they’re the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, those championship hopes might take a big hit after Joe Burrow suffered an injury during training camp. Though there’s still not a specific timetable for his comeback, it will take many weeks.

That’s why the Bengals are already thinking in a backup plan at the quarterback position. If Joe Burrow isn’t ready for the opener on September 10 against the Cleveland Browns, a new name might fight for the job.

Report: Bengals ready to sign surprising quarterback to replace Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain at training camp and, when asked about how long the quarterback will be out, the head coach didn’t give a very promising answer.

“I’ll start with Joe. Calf strain. It will take several weeks and that’s the information we got right now.” However, the reporters insisted if there was a possible timetable. “Several weeks is several weeks.”

As a consequence, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are ready to sign free agent Reid Sinnett. Just a few months ago, he was the quarterback of the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. His season ended because of a broken foot.

Though Joe Burrow might be ready for the first weeks of the season, this is a much needed move for the depth chart in preseason as the only names remaining are Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.