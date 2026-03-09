Trending topics:
Mike Evans explains decision to leave Bucs for 49ers after 12 seasons

Mike Evans and his camp broke their silence with a clear explanation of why the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wideout has now joined the San Francisco 49ers.

By Federico O'donnell

Mike Evans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesMike Evans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans has stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2026 NFL season. After news broke of the star wide receiver joining the San Francisco 49ers, he made something clear about the reason behind his decision.

“Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money,” a statement from Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore read. “In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game.”

The statement painted a clear picture on the motivations behind Evans’ career-altering decision. Many believed Evans would be a one-club team in his NFL journey, but that will no longer be the case. Instead, he is now headed to San Fran, where he vies to chase another Super Bowl ring with the 49ers.

Developing story…

