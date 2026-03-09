Trending topics:
NY Giants and Titans updated WR depth charts as Wan’Dale Robinson follows Daniel Bellinger

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are doing plenty of business. First, Daniel Bellinger, and now Wan'Dale Robinson is also going from one team to another.

By Bruno Milano

Wan'Dale Robinson #17
The New York Giants saw how another player went from them, to free agency, to the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Daniel Bellinger was the first one, but minutes later, Jordan Schultz reported that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson also was going to AFC South team.

The Giants WR depth chart start with returning standout Malik Nabers. Darius Slayton is also under contract with the team. Beaux Collins, Gunner Olszewski, Dalen Cambre, Jalin Hyatt, Da’Quan Felton join the party too. Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a Restricte Free Agent, and Ryan Miller is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

As for the Titans wideout depth chart, they have two second-year WRs in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike welcoming Wan’Dale Robinson. Calvin Ridley is under contract through the 2027 season, however, he is a trade candidate. Bryce Oliver is an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA), hence the Titans hold exclusive rights to his contract for the 2026 season if they tender him a one-year contract.

This is a developing story…

