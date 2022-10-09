Kenny Pickett, one of the NFL's most promising rookies, is the new starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Check out more about him including his age, hand size, girlfriend, jersey and contract.

After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately started the search of his replacement. Nevertheless, it's almost impossible to find a Hall of Famer caliber quarterback who led the franchise to three Super Bowls and two Vince Lombardi trophies.

The first option for head coach Mike Tomlin came through free agency and he didn't wait too much. On March, Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year contract and was seen by many as the ideal transition quarterback after his experience with the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills. However, the Steelers were also thinking long term and in the 2022 NFL Draft there was no doubt. Kenny Pickett was their choice.

The rookie is loved by thousands of fans in the city considering he was a star at the University of Pittsburgh. Now, Kenny Pickett is the starting quarterback of the winningest team in NFL history and here you can find more details about his extraordinary life and career.

How old is Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett is 24 years old. He was born on June 6, 1998 in Oakhurst, New Jersey. Since his first stage as a player at Ocean Township High School, he was a remarkable prospect. In a change of heart, or maybe of fate, Pickett had already committed to play with Temple at the college level, but, suddenly, he shocked everyone and went to the University of Pittsburgh.

What is Kenny Pickett's hand size?

Even though he was a superstar in college with the Panthers, many people cannot believe how successful is Kenny Pickett considering the small size of his hands. During the 2022 NFL Combine, the official measure of his hand size was 8.5 inches. Then, on Pittsburgh's Pro Day, the hand size was registered at 8.625 inches.

Who is Kenny Pickett's girlfriend?

At the moment, Kenny Pickett is already engaged to his girlfriend, Amy Paternoster. That announcement came on January of 2022. She is 22 years old and played soccer at Princeton University. In her professional career, Paternoster worked as an analyst for prestigious Goldman Sachs. It comes as no surprise that she is looking to achieve a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

What is Kenny Pickett's jersey number?

Kenny Pickett plays with No. 8 in his jersey for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He used that number in college and kept the tradition alive thanks to an agreement with veteran safety, Karl Joseph. After the 2022 NFL Draft, the rookie asked him for the number and Joseph completely understood the situation. Pickett played five years with that number for the Panthers at the college level and thousands of fans were expecting to buy that same jersey as a new member of the Steelers. No.8 has been a success in stores.

Kenny Pickett contract: What is his salary?

As a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kenny Pickett signed a four-year, $14.1 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers (fully guaranteed) including a $7 million signing bonus. As it often happens with a rookie's contract in the NFL, there is a fifth-year option for the Steelers.