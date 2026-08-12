Kevin O’Connell confirms if Vikings will trade J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy’s future with the Minnesota Vikings has become one of the biggest quarterback storylines in the NFL after Kyler Murray was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

The decision immediately fueled speculation that McCarthy could be traded, particularly after the former No. 10 overall pick lost a QB competition he was expected to have a legitimate chance to win. With Murray now in control of the offense, questions are growing about whether the Vikings still see McCarthy as their long-term answer.

Kevin O’Connell, however, does not appear ready to close the door on McCarthy. The Vikings head coach delivered a strong message about the young quarterback’s development and made it clear that the Vikings still intend to support him.

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Kevin O’Connell addresses J.J. McCarthy trade rumors

Kevin O’Connell emphasized that J.J. McCarthy remains an extremely inexperienced NFL quarterback, having played only 10 games in his career. The coach also pointed to the progress he has seen from the young passer during training camp.

“He’s still a guy that’s only played 10 games. He’s shown improvement off of last year, even in this training camp with the work he’s put in. Growing a little bit day in and day out. I’m still very excited to continue to get to work with him every single day and coach him. As he knows, he’s holding the pen on his story. We’re going to support him and try to help him continue to improve as a young player.”

Those comments are significant because they come at a time when McCarthy’s name is increasingly being connected to potential trades. Rather than publicly distancing himself from the quarterback, O’Connell stressed that Minnesota remains committed to helping him develop.

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The phrase “he’s holding the pen on his story” is particularly interesting. O’Connell appears to be placing responsibility on McCarthy to determine what happens next through his own development and performance.

What happens next for J.J. McCarthy?

The Vikings now have an unusual situation. Kyler Murray will begin the season as QB1, but they still have a former top-10 pick with significant potential waiting behind him.

That could give McCarthy an important opportunity. If Murray struggles or suffers an injury, McCarthy could suddenly find himself back in the spotlight. Strong performances in practice could also change how the organization views his future.

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At the same time, the longer McCarthy remains a backup, the more difficult it could become to keep him satisfied in Minnesota. Other teams looking for a young quarterback could eventually view him as an intriguing trade target.

For now, O’Connell’s message is clear: the Vikings are not publicly giving up on J.J. McCarthy. Whether that remains true throughout the 2026 season could depend on how the young quarterback responds to the biggest setback of his NFL career so far.