Kyle McCord’s profile: Who is the Miami Dolphins QB? Age, height, draft pick, trade and more

Kyle McCord's NFL journey has taken him through multiple teams before landing in Miami. Now, the Dolphins quarterback is facing a new opportunity that could put his career on a different trajectory.

Kyle McCord‘s journey to the Miami Dolphins has taken several turns since he first emerged as one of college football‘s most promising quarterbacks. He entered the NFL with plenty of experience and an impressive college résumé.

His path to the league began with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although he did not make a regular-season appearance during his rookie year, his performances in college had already demonstrated his potential as a pocket passer.

With Malik Willis now on injured reserve, he is preparing to make his first 2026 regular-season NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, giving him a valuable opportunity to show what he can bring to the Dolphins.

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How old is Kyle McCord?

Kyle McCord is 24 years old. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was born on September 19, 2002, in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He comes from a football family, as his father, Derek McCord, also played quarterback at Rutgers from 1988 to 1992. His early exposure to the position helped shape his development, and he eventually became one of the most productive passers in college football during his final season at Syracuse.

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How tall is Kyle McCord?

Kyle McCord is 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters) tall and weighs 218 pounds (98 kilograms). His measurements give him the traditional size of an NFL pocket passer, an important physical attribute for operating from the pocket and surveying the field.

Which college football teams did Kyle McCord play for?

Kyle McCord played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Syracuse Orange. He spent three seasons at Ohio State from 2021 through 2023 before transferring to Syracuse for his final year of eligibility in 2024.

At Ohio State, he initially served as a backup to C.J. Stroud. He saw limited action in his first two seasons before becoming the starting quarterback in 2023, when he threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular-season record.

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His transfer to Syracuse proved to be a major turning point. In 2024, he started all 13 games and delivered one of the most productive passing seasons in college football history. He finished with 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, establishing a new ACC single-season passing yardage record.

What draft pick was Kyle McCord?

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kyle McCord with the 181st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the fifth selection of Round 6 and one of the quarterbacks chosen after completing his final college season at Syracuse.

The Eagles acquired the selection through a series of draft-day transactions involving the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia ultimately used it to bring him into the organization.

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Despite being drafted, he did not make a regular-season appearance for the Eagles during his rookie campaign in 2025. He spent that season on Philadelphia’s practice squad before moving to Green Bay in January 2026.

Kyle McCord’s trade

Kyle McCord has been involved in one NFL trade, joining the Miami Dolphins from the Green Bay Packers on August 30, 2026. Miami acquired the quarterback in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick, giving him a new opportunity after spending time with two other NFL organizations.

Kyle McCord #18 of the Green Bay Packers (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

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He entered the league as a sixth-round selection (181st overall) by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on Philadelphia’s practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with Green Bay on January 20, 2026.

His move to Miami came after an encouraging preseason with Green Bay, during which he recorded 446 passing yards and four touchdowns without an interception across three games. The Packers ultimately agreed to send him to the Dolphins for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

The deal was part of a broader quarterback reshuffle in Miami. One day earlier, the Dolphins had traded Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2028 sixth-round pick. Miami sent that same draft selection to Green Bay to acquire McCord, effectively replacing Ewers with another young quarterback.

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The transaction also reunited him with Kevin Patullo, who had previously worked with him in Philadelphia and was part of Miami’s coaching staff. The Dolphins saw an opportunity to add a quarterback familiar with the offensive system while strengthening their depth behind Malik Willis.

Kyle McCord’s career highlights

2023 – Became Ohio State’s starting quarterback: After spending his first two seasons as a backup, McCord took over as the Buckeyes’ starter in 2023. He completed 229 of 348 passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led Ohio State to an 11-1 regular-season record and earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

2023 – Delivered a game-winning performance against Notre Dame: One of his biggest moments at Ohio State came against the Fighting Irish. McCord orchestrated a 15-play drive in the final 85 seconds, completing crucial passes on third-and-10, fourth-and-7 and third-and-19. The Buckeyes eventually secured a 17-14 victory on the road.

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2024 – Broke the ACC single-season passing record: After transferring to Syracuse, McCord enjoyed a breakout senior season. He threw for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns in 13 games, setting a new ACC single-season passing yardage record. He also established Syracuse program records for completions (391), passing attempts (592) and touchdown passes (34).

2024 – Finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting: McCord’s production earned him a place among the nation’s top quarterbacks. He finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish by a Syracuse player since 2001. He was also named a Manning Award finalist and earned Second-Team All-ACC recognition.

2024 – Led Syracuse to a historic comeback against Miami: McCord played a central role in one of the Orange’s most memorable victories of the season. Syracuse overcame a 21-point deficit against the then-No. 6 Hurricanes to win 42-38. The quarterback completed 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, earning Associated Press, Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award Player of the Week recognition.

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2024 – Won Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP: McCord closed his college career with another outstanding performance against Washington State. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns in Syracuse’s 52-35 victory. His passing yardage and touchdown total established new Holiday Bowl records, and he received the game’s Offensive MVP award.

2025 – Entered the NFL through the Philadelphia Eagles: Following his record-breaking season at Syracuse, McCord was selected by Philadelphia with the 181st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It marked the beginning of his professional career after four college seasons.

2026 – Impressed during the preseason with Green Bay: Before joining Miami, McCord delivered an encouraging performance across three preseason games with the Packers. He completed 46 of 70 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. His best outing came against the Arizona Cardinals, when he threw four touchdown passes, including two to Kisean Johnson in the final minutes, to lead Green Bay to a 42-38 comeback victory.

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2026 – Earned an opportunity with the Miami Dolphins: Green Bay traded McCord to Miami on August 30, 2026, in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick. The move gave him another opportunity to establish himself in the NFL after his strong preseason performances.