Carson Beck’s profile: How old is the Cardinals QB? Age, height, draft pick, and more

Carson Beck is entering a new chapter with the Arizona Cardinals, bringing plenty of attention to his NFL future. From his college football career to his physical profile, several details help tell his story.

Carson Beck is quickly becoming a name to watch in Arizona as the Cardinals look to build their future at quarterback. He was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, giving the franchise another option at the position.

Wearing No. 19, he is beginning his professional career after several seasons competing at the highest level of college football. He spent most of his college career at Georgia before transferring to Miami for the 2025 season.

His final college campaign was particularly productive. He completed 338 of 467 passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns at Miami, leading the program to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

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How old is Carson Beck?

Carson Beck is 24 years old as of November 12, 2026. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was born on November 19, 2001, in Jacksonville, Florida, and is set to turn 25 in a few days.

Carson Beck #19 of the Arizona Cardinals (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He began his college career as a highly regarded recruit and spent six seasons playing at the NCAA level before entering the NFL. His experience at Georgia and Miami helped him arrive in the league as a quarterback with extensive experience in high-pressure games.

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How tall is Carson Beck?

Carson Beck is listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall (1.93 meters). The Cardinals also list him at 233 pounds, giving him the size traditionally valued in an NFL quarterback.

His measurements were part of his profile entering the 2026 NFL Draft. The NFL’s draft tracker lists his combine height at 6 feet 4¾ inches, slightly more precise than the rounded height on Arizona’s roster.

What draft pick was Carson Beck?

The Arizona Cardinals selected Carson Beck with the 65th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback chosen in that year’s draft, after Alabama’s Ty Simpson went to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13.

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Arizona made the selection after his final college season at Miami, where he helped the Hurricanes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The team viewed him as a developmental option with significant experience against top-level competition.

Which college football team did Carson Beck play for?

Carson Beck played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020 through 2024 before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season. He spent five seasons at Georgia and completed his college career with one year at Miami.

Carson Beck #19 of the Arizona Cardinals (Source: Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

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His time at Georgia included two national championship teams. Beck was part of the Bulldogs’ title-winning squads in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, initially serving as a backup before becoming the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

In his first season as Georgia’s starter, he threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing 72.4% of his passes. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors and led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record. In 2024, he passed for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns before his season was affected by an elbow injury.

He transferred to Miami for his final season of eligibility in 2025. He started all 16 games, throwing for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 72.4% of his passes. His performance helped the Hurricanes reach the national championship game.

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Carson Beck’s career highlights

Carson Beck’s career highlights include winning two national championships with Georgia, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and leading Miami to the 2025 national championship game.

He also earned Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors during the Hurricanes’ playoff run. Some of the most important milestones from his college career include:

Two-time national champion : Beck was part of Georgia’s national championship teams in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

: Beck was part of Georgia’s national championship teams in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. 2023 Second-Team All-SEC : In his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, he threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs finish 13-1.

: In his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, he threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs finish 13-1. 2025 Third-Team All-ACC : During his only season at Miami, he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns.

: During his only season at Miami, he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns. Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP : Beck earned the honor after leading Miami to a 31-27 victory over Ole Miss. He threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winning touchdown on a three-yard run with 18 seconds remaining.

: Beck earned the honor after leading Miami to a 31-27 victory over Ole Miss. He threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winning touchdown on a three-yard run with 18 seconds remaining. National championship appearance: He led Miami to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where the Hurricanes lost to Indiana.

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Across his six college seasons at Georgia and Miami, he appeared in 55 games, making 43 starts. He completed 966 of 1,390 passes for 11,725 yards and 88 touchdowns, finishing with a 37-6 record as a starting quarterback.

His final season at Miami was particularly productive: he set school single-season records for completions (338) and completion percentage (72.4%), while his passing-yard and touchdown totals ranked second in program history at the time.