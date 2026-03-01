Vikings reportedly ready to move on from JJ McCarthy with two former Pro Bowlers as potential replacements

It seems like the Minnesota Vikings are ready to take a new approach. After an injury-filled 2025 season where JJ McCarthy struggled to stay on the field or find consistency, the team is no longer inclined to trust him right now. While the team hasn’t officially given up on its former first-round pick, leadership is reportedly looking for a veteran who can provide immediate stability.

Kyler Murray and Geno Smith have emerged as the primary targets to challenge McCarthy, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Murray offers dynamic, dual-threat potential that fits Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, while Smith provides a veteran pocket presence and high-volume passing. Both are expected to be available on the market soon.

This shift signals a “win-now” desire for a roster that has elite talent like Justin Jefferson, for instance. By pursuing established Pro Bowlers, the Vikings are admitting they can’t afford another year of growing pains with McCarthy. Whether McCarthy wins the job or ends up on the bench, the era of him being the uncontested starter in Minnesota appears to be over.

Smith and Murray need a new job

Rumors of both Geno Smith and Kyler Murray going into the QB market are heating up. Smith might lose his job to presumed first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza. As for Murray, the team just seems to be ready to move on from him, with reports that head coach Mike LaFleur wants to reunite with a former player of his.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals congratulates Geno Smith #7 formerly of the Seattle Seahawks

Murray has more leeway than Smith purely on two factors. Firstly, Murray is 28 years old, while Smith is 35. The other thing is, Smith really regressed in 2025, while Murray barely played due to injury. However, Smith’s stock really suffered last season.

Kevin O’Connell can make miracles with an average QB

Sam Darnold‘s miraculous redemption started with the Vikings under Kevin O’Connell. Hence, Smith could see the Vikings as an ideal spot to revive his career. The same can be said for Murray, in all fairness.

The Vikings have an elite weapon in Justin Jefferson, as well as very solid WR2 in Jordan Addison. That, under O’Connell’s scheme is actually a very good recipe, despite JJ McCarthy’s results. In the end, the Vikings have the tools to become a very good team, but they need a proper QB1.