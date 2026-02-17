Trending topics:
NFL free agent quarterbacks in 2026: Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson and more

The road to 2026 NFL free agency places Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson in the same frame, hinting at a quarterback market poised to ripple across the league.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson
© Joe Sargent/Getty Images -- Jamie Squire/Getty Images -- Candice Ward/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson

As the NFL calendar turns toward another offseason, uncertainty settles over the game’s most influential position. Veteran legacies, stalled rebuilds and shifting timelines begin to collide, hinting at a market that could reshape contenders before a single snap is played.

Names like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones hover over the conversation, each carrying a different question about value, durability and direction. Their futures are tied not only to performance, but to franchises searching for clarity under center.

Free agency rarely follows a script, and quarterback movement tends to trigger league-wide consequences. What begins as negotiation can quickly become transformation, setting the stage for unexpected contenders and quiet endings long before training camps reopen across the country.

NFL quarterbacks with free agency in 2026

NFL teams across the league are gauging how to address one of the sport’s most pivotal roster questions: quarterback play. With a slew of veteran signal-callers set to hit free agency, clubs with unstable rooms are weighing their next move, knowing one signing can tip the balance between contender and also-ran.

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers in 2025 (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers in 2025 (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The spotlight on marquee names like Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson underscores the league’s broader search for stability under center. Beyond the biggest names, emerging talents such as Malik Willis also figure into the QB narrative, offering intriguing upside for teams hesitant to invest big in aging stars.

The choices organizations make in free agency — whether to lock in proven leadership, gamble on resurgence or pivot to youth — could have ripple effects throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

PlayerTeamFree agent type
Daniel JonesIndianapolis ColtsUnrestricted
Aaron RodgersPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Russell WilsonNew York GiantsUnrestricted
Marcus MariotaWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Zach WilsonMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Tyrod TaylorNew York JetsUnrestricted
Joe FlaccoCincinnati BengalsUnrestricted
Kenny PickettLas Vegas RaidersUnrestricted
Jimmy GaroppoloLos Angeles RamsUnrestricted
Mitchell TrubiskyBuffalo BillsUnrestricted
Case KeenumChicago BearsUnrestricted
Trey LanceLos Angeles ChargersUnrestricted
Brandon AllenTennessee TitansUnrestricted
Josh JohnsonWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Carson WentzMinnesota VikingsUnrestricted
Malik WillisGreen Bay PackersUnrestricted
Kyle AllenDetroit LionsUnrestricted
Teddy BridgewaterTampa Bay BuccaneersUnrestricted
John WolfordMinnesota VikingsUnrestricted
Tyler HuntleyBaltimore RavensUnrestricted
Easton StickAtlanta FalconsUnrestricted
Brett RypienMinnesota VikingsUnrestricted
Gardner MinshewKansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
Skylar ThompsonPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Hendon HookerNew York JetsExclusive rights
Tommy DeVitoNew England PatriotsRestricted
Sam HowellPhiladelphia EaglesUnrestricted
Jake BrowningCincinnati BengalsRestricted
Connor BazelakTampa Bay BuccaneersExclusive rights
Emory JonesAtlanta FalconsExclusive rights
Sam EhlingerDenver BroncosUnrestricted
Jeff DriskelWashington CommandersUnrestricted
(Source: Spotrac)
