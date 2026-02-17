NFL free agent quarterbacks in 2026: Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson and more

As the NFL calendar turns toward another offseason, uncertainty settles over the game’s most influential position. Veteran legacies, stalled rebuilds and shifting timelines begin to collide, hinting at a market that could reshape contenders before a single snap is played.

Names like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones hover over the conversation, each carrying a different question about value, durability and direction. Their futures are tied not only to performance, but to franchises searching for clarity under center.

Free agency rarely follows a script, and quarterback movement tends to trigger league-wide consequences. What begins as negotiation can quickly become transformation, setting the stage for unexpected contenders and quiet endings long before training camps reopen across the country.

NFL quarterbacks with free agency in 2026

NFL teams across the league are gauging how to address one of the sport’s most pivotal roster questions: quarterback play. With a slew of veteran signal-callers set to hit free agency, clubs with unstable rooms are weighing their next move, knowing one signing can tip the balance between contender and also-ran.

Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers in 2025 (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The spotlight on marquee names like Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson underscores the league’s broader search for stability under center. Beyond the biggest names, emerging talents such as Malik Willis also figure into the QB narrative, offering intriguing upside for teams hesitant to invest big in aging stars.

The choices organizations make in free agency — whether to lock in proven leadership, gamble on resurgence or pivot to youth — could have ripple effects throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

