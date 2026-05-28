Jannik Sinner explains what happened during shocking loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at 2026 Roland Garros

Jannik Sinner suffered one of the most shocking defeats of the 2026 tennis season after collapsing against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of Roland Garros. The Italian superstar and world No. 1 appeared to be cruising toward victory before everything suddenly unraveled in dramatic fashion under the difficult conditions in Paris.

Sinner led 5-1 in the third set and seemed completely in control before losing an astonishing 18 consecutive points as Cerundolo mounted an unforgettable comeback. The Argentine eventually stunned the tournament favorite with a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory that instantly became one of the biggest upsets in recent French Open history.

After the match, Sinner admitted he began physically breaking down during the turning point of the contest. “I struggled and started to feel very dizzy. Very low of energy. I woke up this morning and didn’t feel very well. I tried to keep the points short. Also in the beginning I was hitting very clean and then I just kind of hit the wall. That’s it.”

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Jannik Sinner’s brutal collapse raises major questions after Roland Garros upset

The defeat is especially stunning because Jannik Sinner entered Roland Garros as the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament and complete the Career Grand Slam, particularly after Carlos Alcaraz’s absence opened the draw significantly. Instead, the Italian leaves Paris far earlier than anyone expected after a match where his physical condition visibly deteriorated in the final three sets.

The collapse immediately triggered debate across the tennis world about whether Sinner’s demanding clay-court schedule finally caught up with him. Before arriving at Roland Garros, the world No. 1 played deep runs in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, leaving very little time for recovery during one of the most physically exhausting stretches of the season.

Despite the criticism surrounding his schedule management, Sinner refused to make excuses or diminish Cerundolo’s performance. “Congrats to him. I don’t want to take anything away from him. He played a very solid match, especially in the end. That’s the sport.”

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2026 Roland Garrios has been played under extreme conditions in Paris

There was also heavy discussion about the extreme weather conditions in Paris, especially as Sinner appeared dehydrated, cramped and increasingly exhausted late in the match.

However, the Italian clarified that the heat itself was not the only issue affecting him physically. “It was warm, but it was okay. It was not like I was dying because of the heat. I think today was completely different scenario, but again, this can happen.”

For Cerundolo, the victory instantly becomes the biggest moment of his career and one of the defining wins of the entire tournament. For Sinner, meanwhile, the loss could become one of the most painful defeats of his career considering how close he appeared to advancing before everything completely changed.

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The result also leaves Roland Garros suddenly wide open. With Sinner eliminated and Alcaraz absent, the men’s draw has transformed dramatically in a matter of days, creating one of the most unpredictable French Opens in recent memory. Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are suddenly favorites to win the trophy.