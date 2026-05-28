Brazil to wait for Neymar until last minute as injury before 2026 World Cup could lead to change

Neymar has suffered a devastating injury setback with just days to go before the 2026 World Cup, forcing Brazil’s brass into a high-stakes decision once medical evaluations on his hamstring are complete.

Brazil’s medical staff confirmed the extent of Neymar’s injury just as their 2026 World Cup campaign is set to get underway. A calf strain is affecting the Santos star, officially ruling him out of the upcoming warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt.

The diagnosis leaves one massive question hanging over the squad: Will Brazil risk keeping Neymar on the tournament roster? Under FIFA regulations, World Cup teams have until 24 hours before their group stage opener to make injury replacements, according to ESPN Brazil. That 24-hour deadline is exactly how long team officials plan to wait on their talisman’s recovery.

While the CBF currently has no intention of cutting Neymar from the final 26-man squad, team doctors are on a strict watch. If his rehabilitation stalls, Brazil may be forced to pivot, replacing the forward with a player from the preliminary pool and sending Neymar home to continue his treatment.

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As the clock ticks down, Brazilian fans are anxiously awaiting the next round of medical updates. While the CBF has yet to outline a formal contingency plan, this looming roster deadline could ultimately dictate the tournament fate of a nation desperate to end its 24-year World Cup title drought.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Who could replace Neymar in the roster?

If Neymar’s injury take a turn for the worse, Chelsea’s Joao Pedro appears to be the primary candidate to fill the void. Pedro, who lamented the World Cup snub, shined for Chelsea in 2025-26 and could find himself thrust into the 26-man picture due to these unforeseen medical circumstances.

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Another notable name left off the original 26-man squad was teenage phenom Estevao, who also narrowly missed out on the prestigious roster. Navigating these difficult decisions highlights the luxury of riches at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal, though the manager simply couldn’t find room for everyone in his initial selection.

Neymar could miss 2026 World Cup debut

Beyond the speculation surrounding his roster spot, the projected recovery timeline almost certainly rules Neymar out of Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13. If the injury requires the full three weeks to heal, a more realistic target for his tournament debut would be the June 19 clash against Haiti.

The injury drama have cast a cloud of uncertainty over Brazil’s World Cup aspirations. Neymar was poised to be the undisputed focal point of the attack, and his potential absence leaves the squad searching for a true alpha to steady the ship on football’s biggest stage.

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