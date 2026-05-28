Egypt vs Russia LIVE: Ziko scores in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup! (1-0)

Egypt and Russia face off in a high-profile international friendly that started its second half, as the Pharaohs finalize their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. Follow along for live updates, scores, and key highlights using our liveblog below.

Egypt are gearing up for their 2026 World Cup opener against Belgium on June 15, starting their final preparation cycle with a high-profile international friendly against Russia, that started its second half. With talisman Mohamed Salah expected to lead the charge in this crucial tune-up, the Pharaohs are eager to prove they won’t just be making up the numbers on the world stage.

[Watch Egypt vs Russia in the USA on Fubo]

While Russia remain banned from official international competition due to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, the national team is focused on evaluating top talent from both its domestic league and overseas. The goal is to build a competitive foundation so that the squad is primed and ready to compete the moment global sanctions are lifted.

Follow our live-blog coverage on Bolavip, where you can catch all the key highlights, updates, and analysis from this international friendly.