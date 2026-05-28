Egypt vs Russia LIVE: Ziko scores in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup! (1-0)
Egypt and Russia face off in a high-profile international friendly that started its second half, as the Pharaohs finalize their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. Follow along for live updates, scores, and key highlights using our liveblog below.
Egypt are gearing up for their 2026 World Cup opener against Belgium on June 15, starting their final preparation cycle with a high-profile international friendly against Russia, that started its second half. With talisman Mohamed Salah expected to lead the charge in this crucial tune-up, the Pharaohs are eager to prove they won’t just be making up the numbers on the world stage.
While Russia remain banned from official international competition due to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, the national team is focused on evaluating top talent from both its domestic league and overseas. The goal is to build a competitive foundation so that the squad is primed and ready to compete the moment global sanctions are lifted.
Follow our live-blog coverage on Bolavip, where you can catch all the key highlights, updates, and analysis from this international friendly.
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90' - Additional time (1-0)
Lahlou Benbraham adds four minutes of additional time.
87' - Egypt want to close the game (1-0)
With those substitutions, Egypt want to keep the result, with Russia trying hard to score.
85' - Egypt with more substitutions (1-0)
Alaa, Abdelkarim, and Abdelmaguid are in, and Hany, Hassan and Ibrahim are out.
83' - Egypt want to counterattack (1-0)
With Russia pressing their area, Egypt now are waiting for a chance to counterattack in the game and score the second goal.
80' - Russia now control the ball (1-0)
Despite Egypt are trying to keep the result, the ball is for Russia and now we are in Egypt's area in the last minutes.
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77' - Miranchuk misses a clear chance (1-0)
A free kick from 25 yards range, was not a great chance for Miranchuk that sent the ball wide.
75' - Egypt control the result (1-0)
With the lead already taken, Egypt just pass the ball trying to create another chance to score, but Russia don't leave it easy for them.
72' - Egypt make substitutions (1-0)
Marmoush is out and Dunga steps in.
70' - Russia seem speechless (1-0)
After the first goal from Egypt, Russian players are not having a response to that situation.
67' - Marmoush wants his goal (1-0)
After Ziko scored the first goal of the match for Egypt, Marmoush wants to score and a clear chance was diminished by the Russian defense. A corner kick was shot, but nothing else happened.
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65' - EGYPT SCORES! (1-0)
Ziko scores with a header and Egypt take the lead.
🚨🌍 | GOAL: MOSTAFA ZIKO OPENS THE SCORING FOR EGYPT!
Ibrahim took advantage of the corner kick, but the ball went wide and Egypt keep being close to Russia's area.
61' - Dangerous free kick for Egypt (0-0)
Marmoush is ready kick the ball from the free kick. 22 yards aproximately.
59' - Russia make substitutions (0-0)
Melekhin, Miranchuk, Barinov enter and Glushenkov, Batrakov Diveev are out.
57' - Russia create counterattacks (0-0)
As Egypt keep the ball possession, Russia try to create counterattacks to keep the ball close to their area.
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55' - Miranchuk tries, but his teammates are not concentrated (0-0)
Once Russia steps onto the area, Miranchuk tries to search for his teammates that are not concentrated, losing the ball.
53' - Egypt take advantage of their left side of the field (0-0)
With players like Hafez and Hassam, Egypt want to score the first goal of the game, by crossing the ball in Russia's area searching for Marmoush.
51' - Russia wake up (0-0)
Krugovoy has sent a couple of crossed balls, but Miranchuk and Sergeev haven't taken advantage of this dangerous situations.
49'- Egypt have another face in the second half (0-0)
With Marmoush taking the lead, Egypt have created plenty of chances, but not a dangerous one in Russia's area.
47'- Egypt create the first chance of the second half (0-0)
With another intensity, Egypt decided to show that they want to score the first goal of the game and header went wide for the Pharaohs.
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45'- Second half underway (0-0)
Lahlou Benbraham blows his whistle and the second half is underway.
First half stats
Possession: Egy 61% - Rus 39% Total Shots: Egy 3 Rus 2 Shots on Goal: Egy 0 Rus 0 Shots off Goal: Egy 3 Rus 1 Blocked Shots: Egy 0 Rus 1 Corner Kicks: Egy 1 Rus 4 Fouls Committed: Egy 7 Rus 6
45+2'- Halftime (0-0)
After 47 minutes, the match goes to the halftime and the tie persists.
45'- Additional time (0-0)
Two minutes of additonal time.
42'- First corner kick for Egypt (0-0)
After a great crossing, Silyanov headed the ball to the corner kick, but Egypt didn't take advantage of this.
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40'- Egypt try hard to open the score (0-0)
Ziko entered with a great motivation, and is trying hard to create chances through counterattacks, but there is any danger.
37'- Ziko and Hassan try to create danger for the right side (0-0)
After the early substitutions, Ziko and Hassan are trying to create danger for Egypt in the right side of the field, as head coach Hassan wants to score the first goal of the game.
35'- An intense matchup (0-0)
Both teams are challenging for the ball on the field, and there is expectation for which team could score first.
33'- Substitutions in Egypt (0-0)
Zizo, Trezeguet, Ashour out and Adel, Hassam, Ziko entered.
31'- Marmoush try to find the way to score (0-0)
By sending the ball to Trezeguet and crossing it to open Russia's defense, Marmoush is trying hard for Egypt, but there wasn't a chance.
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29'- Corner kick for Russia (0-0)
Another chance from the corner happened for Russia and Kislyak almost score from there, but the goalkeeper Shobeir saved it.
27'- Free kick for Russia (0-0)
A great chance have been created for Russia, as they have a free kick from 21.87 yards.
25'- Both managers are desperate (0-0)
Valery Karpin of Russia and Hossam Hassan of Egypt are not happy with the multiple ball losses in the middle of the field.
22'- Russia now control the ball (0-0)
Following his first clear chance to score, Russia are creating opportunities to step up on Egypt's area, but the score keeps 0-0.
20'- Russia create a dangerous attack (0-0)
With Sergeev and Miranchuk, Russia create danger and a crossed ball almost found a teammate to score the first goal, but the ball was sent to the corner kick, and the play ended with a long range shoot that went wide.
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18'- Ball possession (0-0)
Egypt 60% and Russia 40%.
16'- Russia can't keep the ball (0-0)
Egypt are passing the ball through the whole field and the Russians can't find it. A great shoot from Marmoush was close to open the score.
14'- Marmoush sent the ball wide (0-0)
Egypt created the most dangerous chance in the game with a crossed ball that Marmoush didn't capitalize in Russia's area.
12'- Russia try to create danger through counterattacks (0-0)
Despite trying hard to attack, Egypt have seen how Russian's defenders sent the ball wide to create a counterattack, but the ball has been disputed.
10'- Egypt have the ball on Russia's area (0-0)
The connection between Trezeguet and Marmoush has created danger and Russia are defending their goal.
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8'- Russia start to step on Egypt's area (0-0)
By crossing the ball, Russia try to find Miranchuk to score the first goal of the game, but Egypt's defense keep playing outstandingly.
6'- Russia have the first corner kick (0-0)
After a great progression from Russia in the left side of the field, Krugovoy crossed the ball and Hany sent it to the corner kick. Nothing else happened and Egypt keep the ball.
4'- Trezeguet creates danger (0-0)
With a great ball passing from Egypt, in the end Trezeguet tried to shoot to target, but the ball went wide.
2'- Egypt take control of the ball (0-0)
Despite Russia try to press on Egypt's area, the Pharaohs keep the ball without danger.
0' - First half underway! (0-0)
Lahlou Benbraham blows his whistle and the first half is underway.
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Both teams are on the field
The preliminary acts have started and both teams are ready to start the matchup.
Egypt vs Russia head to head
This two teams have compete officially in just one matchup and it was in 2018 World Cup group stage in which Russia beat 3-1 Egypt and qualified to the next round of the tournament.
Today's venue
El Cairo International Stadium will host the last game of Egypt prior to their World Cup participation. With a capacity for more than 90.000 people, the Egyptians will look forward to win against Russia, with their fans by their side.
Egypt schedule at the 2026 World Cup
Belgium will face Egypt on June 15 at Lumen Field stadium.
Egypt’s second match of the tournament will be against New Zealand at BC Place stadium on June 21.
Finally, the Pharaohs will close out the group stage against Iran at Lumen Field stadium on June 26.
Today's referees
The head referee appointed for today's international friendly between Egypt and Russia at the Cairo International Stadium is Lahlou Benbraham from Algeria.
Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!
Egypt face Russia in a key World Cup 2026 preparation fixture, with the Pharaohs looking to test their squad ahead of the tournament. Mohamed Salah's team aims to build momentum at home, while Russia are still thinking about competing in official tournaments after multiple sanctions from UEFA.
Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Egypt and Russia battle it out today.
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.