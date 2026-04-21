J.J. McCarthy must step up ‘a little bit’ with the arrival of Kyler Murray to Vikings

The expectations for J. J. McCarthy were very high from the moment he arrived in the NFL on the part of the Minnesota Vikings. Serious injuries and a late adaptation led the franchise to pursue Kyler Murray, who could put pressure on his teammates, according to Justin Jefferson.

“I’m definitely looking for those big, exciting plays [from Murray],” Jefferson said via ESPN. “I’m definitely looking forward to his speed, his quickness, his arm strength that he’s shown countless times over the years. And then for J.J., for somebody to enter that room with that type of ability, that type of talent, he’s got to step it up a little bit.

“So it’s good for him to feel that type of pressure and to really lock in a little bit and say, ‘It’s either now or I’m going to take that back seat again.’ So it’s all a competitive mindset when it comes to these type of things. So it’s all about who’s ready for that moment and who’s ready to step up and take that initiative.”

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J.J. McCarthy will have to prove why he wants to be QB1

In his 2025 campaign with the Vikings, J.J. McCarthy struggled to find his rhythm after missing his entire rookie year due to knee surgery. In 10 games played, he recorded 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, finishing with a modest 72.6 passer rating.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings.

His development was further hampered by a series of injuries, including a high ankle sprain, a concussion, and a hairline fracture in his right hand late in the season. These physical setbacks, combined with high sack rates and inconsistent accuracy, made for a difficult second year as he adjusted to the speed of the NFL.

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The experience of Kyler Murray arrives in the NFC North

Throughout his seven seasons in the NFL, Kyler Murray has established himself as a premier dual-threat quarterback, totaling 20,460 passing yards, 121 passing touchdowns, and 32 rushing scores. While his 2025 campaign with the Cardinals was cut short by a foot injury—limiting him to 962 yards and 6 touchdowns in just five games—his career production remains elite when healthy.

Entering 2026 on a one-year deal with the Vikings, Murray is positioned to use this season as a critical springboard. By playing under a contract that prohibits the franchise tag, he aims to showcase his skills in Kevin O’Connell’s offense to regain his status as a top-tier starter. His ultimate goal is to leverage a strong performance this year into a massive, multi-year extension as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Kyler Murray, former QB of the Arizona Cardinals

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The failed J. J. McCarthy–Justin Jefferson connection in 2025

In the most recent season, the on-field chemistry between Justin Jefferson and J. J. McCarthy wasn’t at its best. The wide receiver recorded a career-low 1,048 receiving yards on 84 receptions with two touchdowns across 17 games. The only other time in his six-year career that he failed to surpass 1,400 yards was in 2023, when he appeared in just 10 games due to injury (1,074 yards).

Still, Jefferson expressed satisfaction with the quarterback room and the internal competition they will have: “It’s really good to get some good talent in the room to give a little spark in that room. To see a competitive edge and from those guys to really lock in and to do what we’re expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy. And we need that one guy for this team. So I’m definitely excited for that room, excited to see what those guys have in store for us in training camp.”