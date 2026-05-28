Patrick Mahomes addresses next step in recovery as Chiefs eye 2026 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs expectations for the 2026 NFL season rely solely on how Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury evolvess. Now, the quarterback is giving hints as to where he’s at, and where his sights are set in the near future.

Per Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports, Mahomes said “Next step will be getting with team and getting under center. It’s a process, you’ve got to stay apart of it… You have to stay great everyday, if you do that… you get the opportunity to get out there on the field.”

Hence, Mahomes’ mission right now is to be able to fully practice with the rest of the Chiefs roster. Mahomes has been working separately but is on pace to recover way before the original timeline of late September to early October. In fact, there is confidence that he will be able to play in Week 1 for the Chiefs.

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The Chiefs have a primetime game in Week 1

The NFL seems to believe that Mahomes is actually ahead of schedule and that’s why the Chiefs have a primetime game in Week 1 against divisional rivals Broncos. The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season, so Kansas City is ready to take revenge.

Mahomes didn’t play in the second game against the Broncos. Hence, it was not shocking to see the Broncos won 38-0. Kansas City had Carson Wentz under center that time. The Chiefs hope to have Mahomes in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season and not have to use a backup.

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The Chiefs offense need more than just Mahomes

Yes, Mahomes is the one guy that can change the season for good or worse depending on his availability. However, even if he is able to play from Week 1, the fact is that Mahomes needs help from his weapons.

Rashee Rice is in jail right now. Xavier Worthy hasn’t been what he was supposed to be. Travis Kelce is in what can be the last year of his NFL career. There is no real depth to the team’s skill positions right now. Mahomes needs help now more than ever.