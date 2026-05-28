Andy Reid clarifies that Chiefs won’t let Rashee Rice’s issues go unaddressed

Rashee Rice is currently dealing with a significant legal setback, and while he is still expected to be ready for the 2026 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has made it clear that his off-field conduct will not go unaddressed.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces a serious legal setback after being ordered to serve 30 days in jail for a probation violation. In the wake of this latest development, head coach Andy Reid has made it clear that the organization will not let the situation go unaddressed.

Earlier this month, Rice was taken into custody after a drug test revealed he had tested positive for THC, violating the terms of the five-year probation agreement stemming from his high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in Dallas in 2024. His 30-day jail stint means he will completely miss the Chiefs’ Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

Following the news, Andy Reid addressed the media on Thursday, confirming that he intends to have a serious conversation with Rice regarding his off-field behavior to prevent any further lapses in judgment.

Advertisement

“When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up… and make sure he gets it… Life lessons are important. We’re all given chances to learn,” Andy Reid said, per Charles Goldman.

Chiefs’ long-term commitment to Rice questions surface

Coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs still have not heard anything from the league regarding a potential Rashee Rice suspension 👀



He also mentioned they currently do not know what the outcome will be.



Still a LOT of uncertainty surrounding the situation. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8Jt5BTQMxZ — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) May 28, 2026

Rice joined the Chiefs as a second-round pick in 2023 and put together a stellar rookie campaign, recording 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his ongoing off-field issues have created an unexpected barrier between the club and the player.

Advertisement

According to reports, Kansas City has put any potential contract extension talks on ice due to his compounding legal instability. While Rice has proven to be an elite asset in Patrick Mahomes‘ offense when on the field, his lack of availability conflicts with the disciplined, competitive culture Reid is trying to maintain.

With Rice’s long-term future in question, offseason rumors continue to link the Chiefs to external veteran wideouts. Star names like Stefon Diggs or A.J. Brown have surfaced in league circles, suggesting that if the front office does not see significant personal growth from Rice, they may be forced to look for a permanent replacement sooner rather than later.

An overview of the Chiefs’ 2026 wide receiver room

Despite the headaches his legal troubles cause, the reality remains that Andy Reid drastically needs a healthy and focused Rashee Rice. He currently projects as the clear-cut WR1 for a passing attack that faces prominent depth concerns entering the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Behind Rice on the depth chart sits dynamic wideout Xavier Worthy, who is currently managing a shoulder issue. With Rice sidelined for the summer, the top remaining targets at Mahomes’ disposal include a re-signed Tyquan Thornton, alongside younger developmental options like Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio.