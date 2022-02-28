Kyler Murray's future hangs in the balance, but his agent Erik Burkhardt was clear in offering a statement regarding Kyler's future with the Cardinals and the quarterback's wishes with the franchise. Check here what his agent said.

Kyler Murray's future is not yet assured with the Arizona Cardinals, there are still open questions about the starting quarterback's consistency with the franchise. Critics say that if the Cardinals wanted Kyler to remain their quarterback they would have already offered him a juicy contract extension.

The 2021-22 NFL season was really good for the Cardinals with Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback. 2021 was the first winning season for the Cardinals since 2015, with a total of 11 wins and 6 losses despite Murray missing some games due to injury.

Erik Burkhardt's statement is strong and direct, he pointed out several things such as the future contract that Kyler needs to continue playing with the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler's desire to be the franchise's long-term quarterback.

What did Erik Burkhardt state about Kyler Murray's contract with the Cardinals?

Erik Burkhardt said that he and his client, Kyler Murray, submitted a detailed contract proposal for the player to be granted as much financial protection as possible, and that Kyler's contract proposal is in line with his results over the last three seasons (2019-2021) and it fits the NFL QB's payment scale.

Another important thing that Erik Burkhardt mentions in his statement about Kyler Murray's contract is the cap hit, since the player is willing to lower his salary for the 2022-2023 NFL season and thus help the team to get free agency players and re-sign any other teammates.

In Erik Burkhardt's statement, shown on twitter by Adam Schefter, two bold phrases are notable: “HE ABSOLUTELY WANTS TO BE YOUR LONG TERM QB” and the other reads “HE DESPERATELY WANTS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL”.

