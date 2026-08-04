Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Lamar Jackson keeps one of his key weapons as Zay Flowers signs significant contract extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, agreed to keep Zay Flowers with the franchise for four more years.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens participates in a drill on the first day of training camp.
© Jamie Sabau/Getty ImagesZay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens participates in a drill on the first day of training camp.

Lamar Jackson is feeling more at ease heading into the start of a new NFL season, as he will have one of his most reliable weapons available. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Zay Flowers agreed to a four-year contract extension with the franchise.

“Just in: Baltimore’s two-time Pro-Bowl WR Zay Flowers reached agreement today with the Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed, per his agency @WinSportsGroup,” the insider revealed on X.

+ Follow us

Flowers did not participate in the latest practice, but he closely followed everything that was happening with his teammates. Now that he has agreed to his contract extension, he is expected to be back at Jesse Minter’s disposal once again.

The intriguing connection between Jackson and Flowers

Zay Flowers has solidified his role as Lamar Jackson’s ultimate go-to target in the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense, using his elite acceleration, quick change of direction, and deep-threat ability to punish opposing secondary defenses.

Lamar Jackson with Zay Flowers

Lamar Jackson #8 and Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens participate in warmups.

During the 2025 NFL season, Flowers earned his second career Pro Bowl selection after establishing personal bests with 86 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards (averaging 14.1 yards per catch) and 5 receiving touchdowns across 17 games (plus 62 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown). His versatility both as a vertical route-runner and a dynamic playmaker after the catch gives Jackson a dependable target at every level of the field.

See also

Lamar Jackson feels ‘comfortable’ in different role with Ravens new OC Declan Doyle

Lamar’s weapons through the air

While Zay Flowers has established himself as one of Lamar Jackson’s top targets in recent seasons, the No. 8 enters the upcoming NFL season with an intriguing wide receiver room at his disposal.

SWRRWRLWR
Zay FlowersDevontez WalkerRashod Bateman
LaJohntay WesterJa’Kobi LaneElijah Sarratt
Dayton WadeCornelius JohnsonChris Moore
Octavan Smith Jr.Cortez Braham Jr.Xavier Guillory
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions