Bijan Robinson’s record Falcons extension should help Lions with Jahmyr Gibbs, Dan Campbell suggests

Bijan Robinson secured a historic contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, a move that could prompt the Detroit Lions to break the deadlock in contract talks with Jahmyr Gibbs, according to Dan Campbell.

Bijan Robinson became the highest-paid running back in NFL history after reaching a historic agreement with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. Jahmyr Gibbs remains absent from Detroit Lions practices after failing to resolve his situation, although Dan Campbell suggests that what happened in Atlanta could help break the deadlock in Gibbs’ situation.

“I think it certainly’s not going to hurt,” Campbell said during his press conference. “It’s not going to hurt, but we’ll see. I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there.

“Every day that goes by, that’s another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, it’ll get done when it gets done.”

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Gibbs is still not practicing with the rest of his teammates at the Lions’ 2026 training camp as he waits for his situation to be resolved. Perhaps what happened with the Falcons will be the first step toward getting a deal done in the near future.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell reacts to RB Bijan Robinson’s record-breaking extension and what it means to finalize a deal with Jahmyr Gibbs: “it’s certainly not gonna hurt. But we’ll see.”



Campbell says he’s “anxious to get Gibbs back out there” as he continues to miss practice. pic.twitter.com/5c6mqZxTsZ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 4, 2026

Robinson becomes the NFL’s highest-paid running back

The Atlanta Falcons and two-time Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson have agreed to a historic three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Finalized after intense recent negotiations led by agent Nicole Lynn and the Falcons’ front office, the record-setting deal includes $51 million in total guarantees, with $37 million fully guaranteed upon signing.

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Gibbs seeks a contract extension

Entering the fourth year of his four-year, $17.84 million fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs is seeking a lucrative extension following back-to-back elite seasons. Aiming to secure a long-term deal that reflects his production as both a runner and receiver, Gibbs has staged a “hold-in” during training camp, remaining present with the team while opting out of practice as negotiations continue.

Though he has publicly downplayed any drama, his representation is pushing for a contract that aligns with the recently reset running back market, moving well beyond his current $4.46 million average annual salary.

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions in action against the Chicago Bears.

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Gibbs and Robinson are two of the NFL’s elite running backs

Both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have earned their pay in the NFL thanks to the impressive numbers they have put up over the past few years. Here are their statistics over the last three seasons.

Jahmyr Gibbs Bijan Robinson Rushes 675 805 Rushing yards 3,580 3,910 YPC 5.3 4.9 Rush TD’s 39 25 Catches 181 198 Receiving yards 1,449 1,738 Receiving TD’s 10 9