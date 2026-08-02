NY Mets’ Bo Bichette reportedly unlikely to be moved before MLB trade deadline despite disappointing season

Bo Bichette, one of the stars who joined the New York Mets during the most recent offseason, does not appear to be in any danger of leaving Queens ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The New York Mets‘ season has clearly fallen short of expectations, leading many to question whether some of the team’s biggest stars could be on the move. Bo Bichette was among the names mentioned, but according to Mike Puma, the Mets beat reporter for the New York Post, he is unlikely to leave Queens before the MLB trade deadline.

“Bo Bichette, whose contract contains a no-trade clause, said the Mets haven’t come to him with any proposals. Says it’s highly unlikely he will be dealt,” the Mets insider revealed on X.

The New York Mets have already sent AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins, and Clay Holmes also appears increasingly likely to leave Queens. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired Freddy Peralta in exchange for three minor league players.

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Bo Bichette has yet to find his footing with the Mets

Despite high expectations, Bo Bichette’s tenure with the New York Mets has failed to convince both the front office and the fan base. Playing in 111 games through August 2, Bichette has struggled to produce at his usual elite level, posting a disappointing .256 batting average along with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a sub-par .680 OPS. Those numbers drew criticism, which Bichette addressed himself.

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Far from the dynamic offensive spark plug he was in Toronto, his lack of consistency at the plate and defensive lapses have made his transition to Queens a frustrating story in New York so far.

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Bo Bichette’s intriguing contract

In January 2026, Bo Bichette joined the New York Mets by signing a massive three-year, $126 million contract carrying a $42 million average annual value. Designed with significant flexibility and leverage for the star infielder, the deal includes opt-out provisions after both the 2026 and 2027 seasons, accompanied by a $5 million bonus if he chooses to exercise them.

Crucially, to secure complete control over his future in Queens, Bichette secured a full no-trade clause in the agreement, preventing the franchise from moving him without his explicit consent.