Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers preseason playing time to change with Mike McCarthy replacing Mike Tomlin

After nearly 20 seasons leading the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin was replaced by Mike McCarthy, who reunites with Aaron Rodgers once again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ QB depth chart for training camp features Aaron Rodgers as the main attraction. The interesting part of this new chapter in his career is that the 42-year-old veteran agreed to take some preseason snaps at Mike McCarthy’s request, something he did not do during his time with Mike Tomlin.

“He [wants me out there for] 30 or 40 plays,” Rodgers told Mike Silver of The Athletic. “I said, ‘Mike, if you want me to play, I’ll play.’ I’m not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will.”

McCarthy admitted his desire to see him play in the preseason, although he has not made a final decision yet. “We have plans … he’d like to play. I’d like to see him play. But we won’t make a decision until we get all the way up to it,” the head coach said according to ESPN‘s Brooke Pryor.

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Rodgers is someone who knows his body very well and, at this stage of his career, understands that he cannot take unnecessary risks before the start of what could be his final season. However, he might grant his head coach’s wish so the two can build the same synergy that previously led them to the ultimate success years ago with the Green Bay Packers.

Mike McCarthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with quarterbacks.

Breaking a tradition

Under Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh always prioritized having all starters — including veteran quarterbacks — play at least a couple of offensive series during the preseason to “tune up” the team before Week 1. With Aaron Rodgers arriving in Steel City, it marked the first time in the Tomlin era that a healthy starter did not take a single snap in August.

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Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason games

Only a few weeks remain until the start of a new NFL season, and before that, preseason games will provide a preview of what could be ahead. If Rodgers takes the field for a few snaps, he will go head-to-head with two familiar opponents: the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

vs Green Bay Packers, August 13

vs New York Jets, August 21

at Buffalo Bills, August 27

Aaron Rodgers playing for the Packers and the Jets.

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How did Rodgers do under Mike Tomlin?

Under Mike Tomlin in 2025, Aaron Rodgers provided a steady veteran presence for the Pittsburgh Steelers, guiding them to a 10–7 record. In his campaign in the Steel City, the veteran quarterback threw for 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions with a 65.7% completion rate and a 94.8 passer rating.

However, the season came to a bitter end for the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, where Rodgers and the offense were completely smothered in a 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans, managing only 146 passing yards under relentless defensive pressure.