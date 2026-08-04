Antoine Griezmann ‘great addition’ to Orlando City, says captain Robin Jansson

Bolavip asked Orlando City SC captain Robin Jansson about Antoine Griezmann's adaptation and impact on the team ahead of its 2026 Leagues Cup debut.

Antoine Griezmann is making a positive impact early in his MLS tenure. During Tuesday’s media availability before the 2026 Leagues Cup debut against Liga MX side Monterrey, Bolavip asked Orlando City SC captain Robin Jansson about the Frenchman’s adaptation to the team so far.

“Yeah, he’s been coming in with a lot of good energy, positive energy, good vibe, and also his quality that he brings from playing the game in Europe, World Cups and Champions League, he has some really good experiences,” Jansson said in response to Bolavip.

Jansson, who boasts over 200 appearances for Orlando and has been team captain since 2024, praised Griezmann’s positive impact both on and off the field.

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“(He is) mainly also a really good guy in the locker room to have around. Humble, always ready to do the work. So it’s been a great addition to our team, we’re happy to have him, and hopefully we can continue to build together with him for the future,” Jansson said.

Shifting our focus to @LeaguesCup 🫵 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 3, 2026

Griezmann looking to make Leagues Cup impact

Griezmann scored in his MLS debut to contribute in Orlando’s 4-0 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes and played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 home victory against Nashville before recording an assist in the 2-3 loss to the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.

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Now, the former Atletico Madrid star is set to make his Leagues Cup debut when Orlando hosts Monterrey on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:30 PM (ET).

We’re talking about the tournament Lionel Messi won with Inter Miami in 2023, during his first year with the South Florida team. Will Griezmann emulate the feat with the in-state rivals this season?