Bears get bittersweet Coby Bryant update after training camp injury

Cody Bryant, one of the Chicago Bears' biggest investments in the secondary, suffered an injury during the team's latest practice.

Coby Bryant arrived in the Windy City this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, the talented safety suffered an injury during the team’s latest practice that is expected to sideline him for at least 10 weeks, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

“Bears safety Coby Bryant is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks due to a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture that he suffered at today’s practice, per sources. No surgery is expected to be needed,” the insider revealed on X.

Rome Odunze, speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, said Bryant “should be fine” once the safety was carted off. Although he is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, avoiding surgery gives him hope of returning to the field later this season.

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Ben Johnson’s options to replace Bryant

Coby Bryant was expected to be the Bears’ starting free safety, but his recent injury presents Ben Johnson with an intriguing dilemma. Next on the depth chart is Elijah Hicks, who is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, leaving Gervarrius Owens as the team’s next available option.

Coby Bryant #2 of the Chicago Bears stretches.

Free Safety Strong Safety Coby Bryant Dillon Thieneman Elijah Hicks Cam Lewis Gervarrius Owens Skyler Thomas Anthony Johnson Jr.

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A champion’s pedigree

Coming off a championship-winning 2025 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks where he established himself as a versatile, ball-hawking playmaker at safety—recording 39 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 4 interceptions, and 7 passes defended—Coby Bryant capitalized on his career year by entering free agency.

In March 2026, the Chicago Bears rewarded his stellar production by signing him to a major three-year, $40 million deal, bringing a proven turnover creator and key starter to the heart of their secondary.

What’s next for the Bears?

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a crucial three-game slate in the 2026 NFL preseason to fine-tune their roster before Week 1. Chicago will kick off their warm-up schedule at home against the Cleveland Browns on August 15 at Soldier Field.

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Following their home opener, the Bears will hit the road for back-to-back away games, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 22, before wrapping up their preseason preparations in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 29.