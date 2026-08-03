Red Wings’ ownership sets bad precedent as Dylan Larkin’s future remains up in the air

Not much is happening around the NHL these days, but the Detroit Red Wings are still managing to find themselves in uncomfortable positions. Dylan Larkin has yet to be traded, but the buzz around his name isn’t quieting down any time soon. Moreover, the Winged Wheel is being put on notice by news outside hockey.

In MLB, the Detroit Tigers traded franchise player Tarik Skubal to the apex predator, the Los Angeles Dodgers. At first, one may not read too much into the move and simply argue that fans in Motor City are being forced to bid farewell to hometown heroes earlier than expected because of their team’s struggles. That description fits both the Tigers and the Red Wings, whose home venues are less than half a mile apart.

The sports scene in downtown Detroit is going through hard times, and the “For Sale” signs are up on the front lawns of both the NHL and MLB organizations in town. Going further down the rabbit hole, however, is where the real concerns begin for the Red Wings. Both franchises are owned by Chris Ilitch, and judging by the way things unfolded with Skubal, there’s reason to worry about how Larkin’s exit might go down.

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Could Red Wings suffer a similar fate?

Although the trade went down with relatively no drama nor bad blood, the Tigers didn’t get much in return for Skubal. Not only that, but they virtually spoon-fed the reigning back-to-back champions the last Infinity Stone they needed. The Red Wings are in a similar position to their cross-sport neighbors, albeit with a few extra complications.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

If there’s one thing the Red Wings have in abundance, it’s drama, which only intensified after fans showed Dylan Larkin how they felt following a cold birthday post from the team’s social media account.

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Larkin is asking to be traded to one of four teams: the Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, or Dallas Stars. All four are already considered Stanley Cup favorites, and their odds would only improve by acquiring the 30-year-old center. The Red Wings face no ticking clock nor deadline, so they can’t afford a misstep in handing a crucial player to an NHL powerhouse.

Larkin’s and Skubal’s situations

Skubal didn’t ask for a trade out of his organization. Larkin did. Which means the captain wants out of Detroit, and holding on to him will do the organization no good in the long run. In more ways than one, the Red Wings must nip the problem in the bud before it spills over into the rest of the locker room.

It probably already has, however. Patrick Kane’s departure was most likely affected by Larkin’s trade request, and other exits may follow—even if Alex DeBrincat reportedly won’t leave the team amid the drama.

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Red Wings must ace Larkin’s trade

Working in the Red Wings’ favor is the fact that Larkin is under contract through 2031. From that perspective, they have time and are under no obligation to accept the first offer that comes their way. The Tigers, on the other hand, faced a much different reality with Skubal, who would’ve left as a free agent after the season.

Regardless, it’s logical to draw parallels between the two clubs’ situations and their recent trade drama, especially since they share the same ownership. They have different front offices (the Red Wings don’t even have a general manager at the moment), compete in different leagues, and are under completely different regulations, but the bottom line remains the same.

Ownership is on the hook

Ilitch may have shown his hand with the Skubal trade to Los Angeles, and it could be an awful omen for the Red Wings, who are without a general manager while their captain is actively pushing for a trade. It’s a tough time to be a sports fan in Motor City. Ilitch’s job isn’t any more enjoyable, either.

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A trade deadline move and an offseason trade could shape how his ownership is remembered for years to come, and the departures of two homegrown stars might make the Summer of ’26 one to forget in Michigan.