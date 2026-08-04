Kenyon Sadiq suffers injury setback, NY Jets HC Aaron Glenn positive that TE will be ready for Week 1

The New York Jets were ecstatic with rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, he suffered a setback on a previous injury, though head coach Aaron Glenn is confident he won't miss a game.

Kenyon Sadiq has been one of the best storylines to follow on the New York Jets. The rookie has consistently impressed with his talent, but has now suffered an injury setback. Still, head coach Aaron Glenn stated that he expects the rookie to be back for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Aaron Glenn revealed it’s an injury setback from the offseason hernia surgery he had. Glenn also confirmed Sadiq will miss some time, but he is still confident that the rookie tight end will be ready for the regular-season opener.

Glenn stated previously that Sadiq’s role on the Jets would be a prominent one. After all, the Jets drafted him 16th overall and based on talent alone, Sadiq could be a difference-maker for this offense. Now, it’s time to reassess and recover properly.

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What was Sadiq’s hernia surgery about?

Sadiq had a lingering groin hernia issue. Hence, in May he underwent a minor procedure to get it fixed. He originally dealt with this issue prior to the 2025 college football season. The Jets were also aware of this before they drafted him.

Kenyon Sadiq



DOS: “hernia” on 5/28/26

Spotted doing agility: 6/10/26



I assumed it was a regular hernia procedure but if it was a sports hernia procedure, I wonder if he was doing agility work too soon (usually closer to 5-6 weeks s/p).

Setback will cost him learning opps. https://t.co/BkdwAFkByz — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 4, 2026

While an exact timetable wasn’t given, the fact is Sadiq should recover for Week 1, where the Jets play former head coach Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

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Who can take Sadiq’s spot in the meantime?

Sophomore Mason Taylor will have plenty of reps at tight end. Taylor was a second-round pick last season and he was one of the few shining pieces for the Jets. Still, the team couldn’t resist the temptation to draft Sadiq.

Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods and Chase Curtis are all a bit behind on the depth chart, with Ruckert being the one able to get some snaps, especially as a blocker, something that he excels at.