NY Giants: Isaiah Likely reportedly pushing Odell Beckham Jr., WRs further below

Isaiah Likely is turning out to be as good as advertised, which only complicates things for Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the New York Giants' wide receivers.

There’s still a long way to go before the 2026 NFL season, but the New York Giants are thrilled with Isaiah Likely’s performance in training camp. After bringing in his former tight end from Baltimore, it was clear John Harbaugh had high expectations for Likely. Still, reports indicate the tight end is actually causing a shake-up in the wide receiver room, which complicates matters for Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the group.

According to Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York (SNY), the Giants are determined to utilize Likely as the No. 2 receiving option behind only Malik Nabers throughout the 2026 NFL campaign. In truth, the Giants deal with a concerning sign behind Nabers. The G-Men are in a complex spot with no proven options and too many uncertainties surrounding the rest of the wide receiver room.

Nabers is reportedly expected to play, even if it’s in a limited capacity, and New York appears to be trending toward using Likely as a slot receiver rather than a traditional tight end. That, in turn, means Theo Johnson could be the primary tight end while leaving only one wide receiver spot open in the starting lineup amid an intense training camp competition.

Advertisement

Likely takes up potential role for Odell and other WRs

A player like Beckham Jr. has no certainty surrounding his future, and even if he makes the 53-man roster, it’s unclear how often he will see the field. Nabers, as long as he’s healthy, is the clear-cut No. 1 pass-catcher, and Likely appears to be running away with the No. 2 role. It may be little surprise, though.

Isaiah Likely during the 2025 NFL season.

“Isaiah Likely is effectively going to be the Giants’ slot receiver this season. He played in the slot more than he did in-line tight end last season,” Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media stated on X. Considering Likely will play for the same coach he did last season, his role in the slot may be no secret after all.

Advertisement

Beckham Jr and Likely’s history with Harbaugh

Like Beckham Jr., Harbaugh knows Likely from his time with the Ravens. However, Harbaugh coached Likely for four seasons, while Beckham Jr. was there for only one—and that was three years ago. Likely’s rise, while a blessing for the Giants’ passing game, also adds another layer to the wide receiver competition in camp.

The fact that several wide receivers have failed to stand out in West Virginia while Likely has stolen the show isn’t a particularly encouraging sign once the coaching staff takes a closer look.

Beckham Jr and Likely may not play much together

With Beckham Jr.’s age, there are concerns about where he fits best on the field. Some could argue he’d be a better option in the slot, but Likely being considered for that role only adds to the speculation.

Advertisement

If Likely lines up in the slot for most of the snaps, that could leave Beckham Jr. off the field. And if Odell does play, Likely would either have to line up in-line or watch from the sidelines.

Unless the Giants use a formation with two slot receivers, however, the opportunities for Odell and Isaiah to be on the field together will likely be sporadic.