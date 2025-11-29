Lions announce tough news regarding team legend’s return to the team

The Detroit Lions got hit with awful news that will really harm them for the rest of the season. They were expecting to get team legend Frank Ragnow back as he was willing to unretire. However, bad news struck regarding the offensive lineman.

When performing a medical, it was revealed that Ragnow was dealing with a Grade 3 hamstring strain, which would sideline him for the rest of the season, making his return impossible. After failing the physical, he will stay retired.

The Lions announced this via their socials and ended the post by saying that Ragnow is “forever a Lion.” However, this still means that their offensive line woes won’t be solved.

Ragnow can make a push for NFL immortality

Ragnow played seven seasons in the NFL but he was elite every single year. In fact, he has four Pro Bowl selections in his short career. He was second-team All Pro four times as well. Ragnow is only 29 years old, but the fact that he is sorely missed could add to his Hall of Fame case.

Frank Ragnow #77 of the Detroit Lions

Ragnow played left guard before transitioning to center, where he was a perennial top three center in the league. For the Lions, Ragnow was the perfect replacement for the injured Graham Glasgow. Now, Michael Niese will keep his spot, but he has been a weak link in the trenches.

The Lions need a perfect run to go to the playoffs

The NFL Playoffs are looking far-fetched for the Lions. The Lions are 7-5 and if the season ended today, they would be out of the postseason. The remaining schedule is what they need to nail, apart from bad results of other teams, to go to the playoffs.

The Lions’ schedule is the next one: