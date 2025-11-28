Lions get crucial injury update on Amon-Ra St. Brown after tough loss to Packers

The Detroit Lions suffered a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only bad news for the team, as star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game with an injury. Now, the club has provided an important update on his status.

Week 13 started on the wrong foot for the Lions. Dan Campbell’s team fell at home to Green Bay, complicating their push for a playoff spot. To make matters worse, Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the game due to injury and was unable to return.

However, the team has now offered clarity on the wideout’s condition and his availability for the final stretch of the season. A key update for Jared Goff’s offense and his group of wide receivers.

Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury not expected to be serious

Things simply haven’t gone Detroit’s way this year. Following several major changes in the offseason, the team hasn’t reached the level most fans expected, and Week 13 only added to the frustration.

Along with losing a crucial NFC North matchup, the Lions saw Amon-Ra St. Brown go down with a low-ankle sprain. Fortunately, there is encouraging news. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Lions will not place St. Brown on injured reserve, and he is expected to return soon.

The star receiver will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis as the team monitors his progress. Fortunately, he has an entire week to recover until their Week 14 match against the Cowboys.

A tough stretch ahead

Detroit remains in the playoff hunt, but the loss to the Packers has complicated the picture. The Lions now depend on other results—and must win as many remaining games as possible—to secure a postseason spot.

Next week, Detroit host the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field, who have shown significant improvement in recent weeks. A victory against Dallas is crucial if the Lions hope to keep their playoff chances alive.