Lions News: QB Jared Goff may get key offensive teammate back ahead of game vs Colts

With the main goal of staying victorious in the NFL, Jared Goff's Detroit Lions will face none other than the Indianapolis Colts, hoping to get a key player back for the game.

The Detroit Lions come off a decisive victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars; however, they have no intention of relaxing in the slightest. Regarding this situation, and already looking ahead to the next game against the Indianapolis Colts, both Dan Campbell and Jared Goff are hopeful for the return of one of their most important offensive players.

The dominant run of the Detroit Lions has seen them rack up nine wins and just one loss, which came at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Since then, it’s been an upward trajectory, and their head coach knows they can’t take their foot off the gas if they want to achieve great things this season.

The preparation for the crucial matchup against the Colts continues at a strong pace, and both head coach Dan Campbell and Jared Goff, one of their stars, are hoping for a full recovery of one of their key offensive players: TE Sam LaPorta.

As the coach made clear in statements to the press: “It’s questionable to above for LaPorta,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s trending the right way.”

Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball up the field in the second quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The talented tight end has been sidelined from both practices and the recent game against the Jaguars due to a shoulder injury that has been bothering him.

Lions sign new Safety to their roster

Dan Campbell and his team know that it won’t be easy to go far this season in the NFL, which is why they made some adjustments to the roster to keep their dominant pace this season.

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lions, the player who arrived in Detroit from the Buccaneers is none other than Safety Kaevon Merriweather.

The statement concluded: “Lions announce roster moves: Activated DL Brodric Martin from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. Signed S Kaevon Merriweather to the Practice Squad. Released S Erick Hallett from the Practice Squad.”

Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Detroit Lions upcoming matches

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd