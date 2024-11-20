Bills News: QB Josh Allen may get 2 key teammates back ahead of the matchup against the 49ers

The Bye Week comes at a good time for the Buffalo Bills, who, ahead of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, could potentially get two key players back to help Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills‘ season so far has lived up to expectations. The moment for Sean McDermott‘s team is extremely positive, and they are looking forward to an eagerly awaited Bye Week. Upon their return, they will face the San Francisco 49ers, although Josh Allen is likely to have two key players back to help him tackle this crucial matchup.

Through eleven games this season, the Bills have managed to accumulate nine wins and just two losses, being the only team in the AFC East with a positive record, leading the Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets by a wide margin.

The Bye Week comes at an ideal time for Buffalo, as for the crucial Week 13 matchup against the 49ers, Josh Allen could get two key offensive players back: Tight End Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: “The Bills’ bye week comes at an ideal time because it gives injured playmakers Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Keon Coleman (wrist) an extra week to heal. Neither injury appears to be a long-term issue.”

Advertisement

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Also commenting on this situation was head coach Sean McDermott: “It seems to come at the right time. It’s been a long run up here and we’ve had a lot of prime time games and different start times.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: T.J. Watt sends message to Myles Garrett after 2023 DPOY controversy

Josh Allen sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes

This past weekend featured, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of the season. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in impressive fashion, solidifying themselves as serious title contenders.

After the game, two of the best quarterbacks of recent times met at midfield, and it was Josh Allen himself who delivered a clear message to his counterpart, Patrick Mahomes: “We’ll see you guys soon,” Allen said. “We’ll do it again, baby.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Buffalo Bills?

Bye Week

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 1st – Week 13

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 8th – Week 14

vs Detroit Lions, December 15th – Week 15

vs New England Patriots, December 22nd – Week 16