NFL News: Sam Darnold's Vikings may lose key weapon for big game vs Jared Goff's Lions

The NFC leader will be known at the end of the intense duel between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, two division rivals who have their future in the playoffs of the 2024 NFL season ahead of them. The coming hours are important and in the quarterback duel, Sam Darnold could lose an important weapon to face Jared Goff.

The team that wins the Week 18 game between the Vikings and Lions will be able to rest the first week of the postseason and will also be crowned the best team in the National Conference. The loser, on the other hand, will start the playoffs as a visitor and will be seeded fifth in the NFC. Every name is important, especially when it involves a key running back for Darnold.

Detroit’s offensive power, led by a regular and accurate Goff throughout the year, is a strong argument for the Lions to have a chance to beat Minnesota at Ford Field next Sunday. However, the strength of the Vikings, supported by a rejuvenated Darnold, will fight with every part of the roster.

Key teammate for Darnold who could miss game against Lions

The key weapon for Darnold and the Vikings that may not play against the Lions is none other than running back Aaron Jones, who has not fully participated in Minnesota’s practices this week. Despite the bad news, the 30-year-old veteran is expected to step up his efforts and make it to the game against Detroit and Goff.

What injury is complicating RB Jones’ week?

The Vikings running back is dealing with a quadriceps injury sustained in Minnesota’s win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Jones was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the week, but has told the media he will be ready to take the field.

Darnold’s other teammates in doubt for game against Lions

The last week of preparation for the final game of the regular season throws up some problems for Darnold’s Vikings squad. Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Patrick Jones II did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and are expected to have a slow recovery.