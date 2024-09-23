Trending topics:
Malik Nabers makes NFL history with record-breaking start to career, joins elite group with Puka Nacua

Malik Nabers' rookie season has been even more remarkable than many anticipated. His first three weeks with the New York Giants have catapulted him into the history books of the NFL.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks to the media during New York Giants Rookie Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
By Richard Tovar

Malik Nabers is a rookie who recently joined the New York Giants for the 2024 NFL season. At just 21 years and 56 days old, he has already etched his name into NFL history with the receptions and touchdowns he recorded in the first three weeks of the season.

With his performance in Week 3, Nabers became the first player in NFL history to achieve at least 20 receptions and three touchdowns in his first three games, a feat previously matched by Anquan Boldin in 2003. Nabers’ 23 receptions place him among an elite group of players.

Another member of this special group is Puka Nacua, but what sets Nabers apart is that he also became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to record two touchdown receptions in a game, surpassing the legendary Mike Evans, who did so at the slightly older age of 21 years and 76 days.

Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Season

So far, Nabers has made a strong impact in the 2024 NFL season, racking up 23 receptions for a total of 271 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per reception. His best performance came in a loss to the Commanders, where he recorded 10 receptions on 18 targets.

In addition to setting an important record, Nabers also celebrated his first NFL victory after losing in the opening two weeks. His first professional catch occurred during a loss to the Vikings, where he tallied 66 receiving yards.

It’s worth noting that Nabers is a product of LSU. During his college years, he totaled 21 touchdowns, with the 2023 season being his standout year, during which he scored 14 touchdowns. Over his college career, he posted 189 receptions and 3,003 yards.

Richard Tovar

