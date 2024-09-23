Justin Simmons snags record interception from Patrick Mahomes during Week 3 Chiefs vs. Falcons game

The interception against Patrick Mahomes was far more significant for Justin Simmons than it may appear; it marks a personal record against one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons was far more significant for Justin Simmons than it might seem. Despite the home team’s loss to the power of Patrick Mahomes, it didn’t overshadow Simmons’ special interception against one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

During the Week 3 game, Simmons anticipated that Mahomes would target the end zone with a deep pass. He seized the moment, intercepting Mahomes with just 2:50 left in the first quarter. It was a risky throw, but Simmons made the most of it, recording his sixth interception against the Chiefs’ star quarterback.

This sixth interception makes Justin Simmons the player with the most picks off Mahomes, surpassing five others who have each recorded two. Notably, Simmons has accomplished this feat while playing for different teams, not just the Atlanta Falcons.

Five of Simmons’ interceptions against Mahomes came during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, where he played from 2016. He set a personal record in the 2022 season with six interceptions and earned multiple accolades throughout his career.

Justin Simmons’ Career in the NFL

Simmons plays as a safety but has also taken on roles as a strong safety and defensive back during his early seasons with the Broncos. Since 2020, he has maintained a high interception average each season, picking off three passes in his final year with Denver.

In his first two weeks donning the Atlanta Falcons jersey, Simmons has shown strong performance. In addition to his interception against Mahomes, he recorded three solo tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles and started Week 1 against the Steelers with three assisted tackles.