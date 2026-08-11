NY Giants join multiple teams in pursuit of CB Terrion Arnold

The New York Giants are acknowledging that cornerback is a position where they could use some help, and have set their crosshairs on Terrion Arnold.

Terrion Arnold is searching for a new home in the NFL after the offseason drama led to him being released by the Detroit Lions. While there is no shortage of candidates interested, the New York Giants have recently emerged as frontrunners.

As reported by Jordan Schultz, the Giants will host Arnold for a visit on Wednesday. The former first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft will be at Big Blue’s facilities in East Rutherford, where the G-Men recently resumed training camp after a two-week stay in West Virginia.

Accused of robbery and kidnapping, Arnold turned himself in to authorities on June 24 before being released from custody after posting bond. Detroit released its former first-rounder shortly after. It remains to be seen whether Arnold will be allowed to play in the 2026 NFL season, but the Giants are still doing their due diligence. They are far from alone, though.

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Other teams in on Arnold

In addition to the Giants, Schultz’s report indicates that the cornerback has visited the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks. More visits and workouts may be to come as the 23-year-old defensive back out of the University of Alabama explores every option.

Malik Nabers (left) and Terrion Arnold (right).

All the while, the federal investigation remains active as authorities look into Arnold’s case, in which he’s accused of “orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men whom prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen from him,” via ESPN.

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For the time being, Arnold has been ordered to remain in home confinement, with exceptions for travel to NFL games, practices, or league-related meetings, as well as legal proceedings. Thus, for the time being, Arnold faces no restrictions as he travels across the U.S. to attend team visits and searches for his next club.

Arnold’s stats

Through his first two years in the NFL, Arnold has played in 24 games, recording one interception, 18 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and 70 solo tackles. The Lions selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $14.3 million contract.