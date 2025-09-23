Marvin Harrison Jr. sends clear message amid early struggles

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup between his Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, Marvin Harrison Jr. shared a message about his performance and lack of targets. Harrison made it clear that he didn’t think much about his stats as long as the team was winning, fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers edged the Cardinals out 19-16 on Sunday to improve to 3-0, while the Cards suffered the first loss of the young 2025 NFL season. In a game that didn’t have Brock Purdy under center for the Niners, Mac Jones (27 of 41 for 284 yards and one touchdown) took the team to the promised land at Levi’s Stadium.

Harrison averaged 14.7 yards per catch in this game, but he was targeted six times and made three receptions for 44 yards. He dropped a pass when he was wide open, as he tried to catch with his legs instead of his hands.

The Week 3 performance didn’t sit well with the second-year wide receiver. Now that the team suffered its first loss, things appear to be changing for the Ohio State product.

Marvin Harrison Jr. opens up on his struggles

Speaking with reporters after the 49ers secured the win, Harrison admitted that he wasn’t performing at his best, and while his teammates were doing their job, he was failing to do his.

“A lot of emotion. Just disappointed really,” Harrison said. “I know what I put into the game. It just doesn’t feel the best. … Everybody’s got a job to do – I’m not doing my job at a high enough level at the moment.”

In three games, Harrison has recorded 10 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. Those are decent numbers, but when you’re a No. 4 overall pick, people expect a lot more from you.