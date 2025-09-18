Marvin Harrison Jr. shuts down talks about low production

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the 10 unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL after two weeks of action. Ahead of Week 3, the NFC West franchise is eager to extend its positive streak, although the challenge might be harder, as it faces divisional rivals San Francisco 49ers, another undefeated squad.

After wins over the New Orleans Saints (20-13) and Carolina Panthers (27-22), the Cardinals enter Week 3 with high expectations. However, despite being 2-0, some have criticized their performance.

They beat two teams that are far away from contention and the Panthers threatened to complete a comeback win in the fourth quarter, which raised many eyebrows around the league. Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t been involved in the offense, either, but he’s not worried about that.

Marvin Harrison Jr. sends message to Cardinals doubters

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has been on the receiving end of criticism amid the Cardinals’ offense struggles. They are the 24th-ranked offense in the league, but Harrison believes none of that matters, even his lack of targets, if the team is winning.

Marvin Harrison Jr., former wide receiver of the Ohio State Buckeyes

“That’s a silly conversation, really,” Harrison said Thursday. “We’re 2-0. That’s the most important thing. Two big games coming up, one big game this week. So, that’s really my only focus.”

In two games, Harrison has been targeted 11 times, as he’s caught seven passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. He’s second to tight end Trey McBride in each category, which isn’t a problem for the second-year wide receiver.

The Cardinals fought hard to make it to the playoffs last season, but they couldn’t keep up with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks down the stretch. They have renewed expectations this year in a division that looks more competitive.