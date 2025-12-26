NY Mets could have a $7.6 million move to poach a Phillies player to solve the Brandon Nimmo situation if Cody Bellinger deal falls off

The New York Mets have had an incredibly bad offseason. The team has gotten considerably worse than last year and one of those moves was to trade Brandon Nimmo away. However, they could have an ace under the sleeve by poaching a former Philadelphia Phillies player if the Cody Bellinger deal doesn’t come to fruition.

According to Christopher Kline of Fansided, “If the New York Mets whiff on Tucker, Bellinger and the top of the free agent market, the outfield need will take on greater urgency… might Max Kepler be worth a call. Kepler can generate real power from the left side and he’s not undisciplined in the box. New York can keep him in their back pocket if bigger free agent targets fall through.”

The Mets’ priority is Cody Bellinger, but given the uncertainty around that deal, Kepler could possibly be the solution they’ve been needed after trading Brandon Nimmo. The team desperately needs a leftfielder. The deal could be around he $7.6 million mark.

Kepler is looking for a bounceback year

The Phillies didn’t see the best version of Kepler, he ended the season with slashes of .216/.300/.391/.691 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs, and 52 RBIs in 127 games played.

Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies

Still, the Mets could hope for the numbers Kepler posted two years ago. The German-born posted .260/.332/.484/.816 with 22 doubles, 24 homers, and 66 RBI in 130 games in 2023 with the Twins. He has huge upside.

The Phillies are covered in the left field

The Phillies just signed a five-year, $150 million contract with Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber is one of the MLB‘s most feared power hitters, but his defense has been criticized and is below-average. Hence, he is more regarded as a designated-hitter than a leftfielder. Or if not, they might trust prospect Justin Crawford in his first year in the majors.

