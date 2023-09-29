Starting the season with three consecutive defeats can often lead to a lot of changes for any team. The Minnesota Vikings are currently experiencing this challenging situation, and there are rumors circulating that they might consider trading Justin Jefferson, as their hopes for success this year appear to be diminishing.

It has not been an easy year for the Vikings. Despite finishing last season’s regular campaign as one of the top teams in the NFC, they were unexpectedly eliminated by the New York Giants in the Wild Card round, abruptly concluding their playoff run.

Nonetheless, they had hoped to turn things around this season and demonstrate that they remain a competitive team. Unfortunately, they have started the campaign with a 0-3 record, and the road ahead appears very difficult for them.

Justin Jefferson’s honest take on his trade rumors

Justin Jefferson is, undoubtedly, the best player the Vikings have today. He is regarded as the premier wide receiver in the NFL, and he’s already on track to have more than 2,000 yards this season.

Despite his excellent performance, rumors about his potential departure from Minnesota have emerged after three games. With the Vikings facing difficulties, the team might contemplate trading him to acquire valuable draft picks and build a more competitive roster for the future.

“I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that,” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.”

Of course, trading Jefferson might not be the smartes move by the Vikings, but he’s not the only one involved in these rumors. According to reports, the New York Jets could be interested in acquiring Kirk Cousins due to Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury to get a new veteran quarterback to lead the team.

This trade would have a direct impact on Jefferson, who has created a very solid connection with Cousins over the last four years. “At the end of the day it’s not going to be perfect every time. There’s things that you’ve got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you’re going to be a great team or not,” the wideout said.

Will Justin Jefferson get a contract extension?

Justin Jefferson has not signed a contract extension yet, but reports say that the Vikings are interested in making him the highest-paid non-QB player in the NFL. It all depends on the team’s performance this year, apparently.