The Dallas Cowboys failed once again in the playoffs after a shocking 48-32 loss in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers. They were favorites to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades with stars such as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. That didn’t happen.

Now, Jerry Jones has to make big decisions. The owner already confirmed head coach Mike McCarthy will get one last chance in 2024, but there are pending contract extensions for Prescott, Parsons and Lamb. He’ll have to put a lot of money on the table and that could dismantle other parts of the roster.

Furthermore, the Dallas Cowboys have been under scrutiny in the NFL because most of their leaders make headlines off the field. It occurred again when the linebacker and the wide receiver tried to defend Dak Prescott from the media.

Micah Parsons sparks big controversy with Dak Prescott

During another episode of his podcast ‘The Edge’, Micah Parsons appeared with CeeDee Lamb to talk about the situation of Dak Prescott. The defensive star is tired of all the critics received by the quarterback.

The big problem which sparked a national debate is how he compared Prescott’s role as a sports star with millions of workers in the country. “He’s got the hardest job in America. You’re the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, it’s the hardest job in America.”

CeeDee Lamb also pointed out at media attacks and how other players have to step up next season. “I hear how everybody talks. Dak can definitely lead us there (Super Bowl). He just also needs other leaders. That’s why I’m pointing at myself. I can help him. He already got so much on his plate.”