Even though plenty of people expected Tom Brady to come back from retirement, Mike Evans wasn't so sure about his quarterback's intentions. Check out what he said about that.

Everybody around the NFL knew that Tom Brady still had a lot left in the tank when he shockingly announced his retirement. But then, just 40 days later, and after watching rival fans celebrate once and for all, he decided that he wasn't ready to walk away from the game.

Brady's comeback wasn't much of a shocker. Oddsmakers still thought he was about to come back at some point, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't even waste any time trying to find a replacement.

But as predictable as it was, some around the league were still surprised by Brady's decision. That includes Bucs star Mike Evans, who thought the legendary quarterback was just messing around with him.

NFL News: Mike Evans Thought Tom Brady Was Trolling Him About Coming Back

“He texted me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams,” Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC. “He said, ‘That’s a lot of tuition money.’ I just laughed, and I said, ‘To my defense I didn’t know you were going to retire.’ He sent back a laughing emoji, saying, ‘There’s more touchdowns in our future.’ I just figured he was trolling me. A few hours later, it’s announced that he’s coming back. I didn’t think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around."

Brady Admits The 'Competitive Fire' Will Go Away Eventually

Unfortunately, though, all good things come to an end, and Brady's legendary career won't be the exception to that rule. He knows his time is coming and that he doesn't have that many years left in the league.

"I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon," Brady said in an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." "I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Tom Brady has done more than enough merits to be considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. And that competitive fire is what has made him stand out for more than two decades. So, when the time comes, he'll know.